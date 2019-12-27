There’s a very fine line between protection of people’s property rights and the rights of their neighbors to have what they believe to be a decent and enjoyable surrounding environment.
A little too much one way, and you’re interfering and being overly picky. A little too concerned with individual property rights and before you know it you’ve got blight. At least that’s the way it seems. So we appreciated Marysville Mayor Ricky Samayoa’s quote concerning the City Council’s consideration of some new and more stringent city codes.
“We’ve been working really hard the last couple of years on Code Enforcement throughout the city and having people understand that when living in a community, it’s important to maintain your house or keep trash out, not having broken down cars parked on the street, stuff like that,” said Mayor Ricky Samayoa. The key element being: “when living in a community.”
The council is considering a range of new rules suggested by a Code Enforcement Task Force. They were based on items the city most often gets complaints about:
– Don’t allow pet feces to accumulate on private property to the extent that it creates a nuisance ... that is, when it starts to interfere with a neighbor being able to enjoy the use of their own property because of the odor or the attraction of vermin and pests.
– Have and maintain good, strong fences to keep your animals from getting out and about.
– Don’t feed wild animals, including feral cats. Too many cats running loose has been an ongoing problem for Marysville. Help keep the population in check.
– No broken-down vehicles parked on unimproved surfaces. That classic you think you’ll someday restore? Maybe put it in the shop. The car that broke down six months ago? It needs to go sometime.
– No dog barking for more than 20 minutes in any given hour. Who hasn’t lived in the neighborhood of a barking dog? The question is always, why don’t the owners notice the constant barking? No one knows.
And more: any condition that leads to the presence of rats, vermin or insects; any offensive odors; limiting the number of dogs to three per household ...
One we never thought of: No hanging or drying clothing or fabrics out to dry where it’s visible from the public right of way. Oh, my ... so ... don’t air your clean underwear in public? Not in the front yard?
Samayoa recognizes the situation: “... I hope that residents are proactive and can have relationships with their neighbors so that if there are issues, they can resolve them themselves, but there are times when folks aren’t as neighborly and aren’t willing to be good neighbors.” So, enter the third party. So be it, I guess, with that array of human clothing put outside to dry...
*
Thumbs Down: Local law enforcement informed us that video surveillance of someone stealing a package from your porch might come in handy ... if you actually report the theft to law enforcement.
It seems that many of us are anxious to get the pictures of porch pirates up online, but forget to actually involve the police, who might be able to do something about it.
Many times, the police might be stymied ... a picture of a guy in an area where 10s of thousands of guys live might not be enough for immediate identification and arrest. But if the same guy is captured on video or photos a number of time, the odds start to shift.
Please, report your thefts. It’s good for the whole neighborhood.
*
Thumbs Down: Eleven felony arrests were reported in the Friday edition, occurring from late Christmas Eve day through Christmas Day. Six of them involved allegations of various charges related to domestic violence – corporal injury, cruelty, abuse, etc. That’s worse than usual – which is about a third of the felony crimes being related to abuse.
We need Casa de Esperanza’s facility fixed.
*
Thumbs Up: And cheers to the 4G Foundation and partners for donating a tiny home to Camp Fire survivor Cristie Brackett last week.
According to 4G founder and executive director Jerry Handy, more than 40 local sponsors offered materials and supplies, expertise and time to bring the project together. A group of local youths spent the last 11 weeks building the home.
The project not only provided a place for the fire survivor to live, but gave those 10 youths the opportunity to practice a trade.
*
Ugh: Names changed to protect the innocent:
– Why does Russ avoid watching the ball-dropping ceremony in New York’s Times Square? It’s an unpleasant reminder of what he did all year.
– Joe’s resolution for the new year is to read more ... he’s already switched the subtitles on for his TV.
– Chuck was going to quit all his bad habits for the new year, but decided nobody likes a quitter.
– Rick: Ugh ... the year 2020 is going to be filled with so many memes about perfect vision ... Shon: I can’t wait to see them all.
– At the beginning of 2019, I made a resolution to lose 10 pounds. Only 15 to go!