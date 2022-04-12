RE: Balanced coverage
I am concerned with the lack of balance the Appeal Democrat often displays when reporting a news event. The recent shooting in Sacramento was a prime example of this. There were several articles that looked at the shooting from different angles. The underlying theme of the articles was the need for additional gun control. There was not any mention of the fact that this man had a history of violence and was released early from prison over the strong opposition of law enforcement. Nor was any mention made of the fact that Gov. Newsom was in favor of his release. Furthermore, if stronger gun control is the answer why does Chicago, with some of the most strict gun control in the country, have so many shooting deaths? I never see that addressed in the news
– Jim Bursey,
Yuba City