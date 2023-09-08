Last month, the Yuba City Planning Commission unanimously approved action related to two proposed apartment complexes that will offer relief to hundreds of Yuba-Sutter residents – and possibly become home for those looking to relocate here.
Up for approval were two recommendations for the Yuba City City Council to move forward on two large-scale apartment projects – Merriment Village Apartments and Henson Farms Apartments. The council is expected to take action on these recommendations in the coming weeks.
Both housing options are needed and both for different reasons.
Merriment Village Apartments, through the possible leverage of state Homekey funds, will be an affordable housing complex run by Habitat for Humanity. It’s an ambitious project that is expected to ultimately be a 218-unit apartment complex located at 428 North Walton Ave. with an overall cost of nearly $75 million.
It will serve mainly the elderly, retired veterans and families who have been displaced because of the rising costs of rent and housing – a rise with no sign of slowing down anytime soon due to California’s housing shortage.
Because of its immense size and scope, the plan to build Merriment Village Apartments will be broken up into different phases as funding becomes available. The Yuba City Planning Commission in August voted to move forward with phase one – which is proposed to include construction of Building 4, a 79-unit four-story building along North Walton Avenue. The phase also will include site improvements such as roadways, parking, curbs and gutters, utilities, and four trash enclosures, according to the city.
Henson Farms Apartments is a proposed 138-unit apartment complex that is intended to offer market-rate multifamily units on 7.48 acres located on the north side of North Colusa Frontage Road between Hooper Road and El Margarita Road. The complex is expected to have 11 two- and three-story buildings with three different building types, according to the city.
While Henson Farms Apartments won’t solve our affordable housing issue, it will help alleviate some of our local housing needs.
What our area needs is not only places people can afford to live, but also places that will allow our young professionals to remain in Yuba-Sutter or perhaps move here because it is a much more affordable option than Sacramento or the Bay Area. With an increase in remote work options, Yuba-Sutter has the opportunity to take advantage of those not willing to pay the price to live in a big city.
Unfortunately, there is a vocal segment of the community, much like others in our state, that want to stop these large-scale housing projects. Complaints usually range from a concern over increased traffic, decreased property values, or a desire to remain a “small farming community.”
While those concerns may have been valid and reasonable to expect in the past, this is not where we are today. The Sacramento region is one of the fastest growing areas of the state and our community has a chance to take advantage of that.
A lot of our workforce already travels to Sacramento and elsewhere. So why not bring more in? Not only will projects such as Henson Farms help spur further growth in Yuba-Sutter, but they also could enhance our quality of life through increased tax revenue. See all those streets that need work done? A bigger tax base could help with that.
Another issue is just a pure lack of market-rate housing options that would be attractive to our biggest earners who live outside of the area because they can’t find what they want here. Our doctors, lawyers, and others are living and spending money elsewhere when it could be spent here and further help improve our lives.
Bravo to the planning commissioners for their decisions. They showed a certain amount of bravery as they spoke respectfully and articulately in explaining why they supported Henson Farms Apartments in front of a room filled with project opponents.
Let’s also not forget that some in our community are being pushed out of their current housing – usually when a landlord decides they no longer want to offer lower-cost options and instead would rather make minor improvements and charge higher rents. Projects such as Merriment Village Apartments would help solve this problem, but we’re going to need more.
The Appeal-Democrat Editorial Board encourages the Yuba City City Council to continue to support both of these apartment complex projects so that all of our residents, present and future, can have a place to call home.