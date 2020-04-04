Again ... a truck had a run-in with the train trestle on B Street in Marysville. The second one in just a couple weeks.
It seems to happen several times every year: a semi-truck driver doesn’t quite get what the height of the rig is and smashes into and/or gets wedged under the trestle. B Street ends up being closed for a few hours; train traffic has to be stopped until a safety check is made.
There has to be some way to prevent this from happening ... Some sort of device that would let approaching trucks know they’re not going to fit and provide them an exit before getting in trouble.
Somewhere along the line, the expense of having an incident now and then has to mount to the level of making a warning device economical.
Our View editorials represent the opinion of the Appeal–Democrat and its editorial board and are edited by the publisher and/or editor. Members of the editorial board include: Publisher Glenn Stifflemire and Editor Steve Miller.