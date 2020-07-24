Plenty of discussion this past week on the Appeal Facebook page.
We asked, “How do you feel about what’s happening with high school sports, given the pandemic situation?”
The statewide California Interscholastic Federation has decided on a two-season prep sports schedule with all sports pushed back to December. The Northern Section is striking out on its own, however, and plans on three abbreviated seasons.
We asked, “Does this seem practical?”
A few comments:
– Scott Northrup: This is a sad and tragic necessity right now. If everyone starts wearing masks in public, starts truly following social distancing guidelines, and frequently wash their hands we might be able to get our schools back open, and these programs resumed. But as of now, we need not to be putting the lives of our children and educators in danger.
– Jeffrey Zablotsky: Considering that only .0001% of California students can/get to play a sport, I seriously doubt that the other 99.99% will even notice.
– Stephen Elias: … there are almost 2 million high school students in California. For the 6th year in a row sport participation is up, over 800,000 kids participating.
– Gary Baland: I would think that you could have safe conditioning programs so that the athletes are ready to go. Coaches could be teaching skills and maybe some one on one sessions. Leagues may have to be restructured and a number of schedules developed to fit the unknown conditions of this virus outbreak. We have enough schools in the area to make a special league. Will the games be fair? Heck no. Will they have a chance to play? Yep.
*
And what about in-class vs. distance learning?
We noted: It looks like a done deal: No in-class instruction as a new school year comes around. That leaves families needing to adapt for at-home learning; and many families will have to arrange for childcare. We asked, “How will you cope? Any ideas to share with others…”
– Suzanne Newland: I was impressed by how educators dove in last year – shifting from the traditional in-school teaching to an entirely new method of interacting with students, all in a matter of days. Chromebooks were provided for the families that needed them. These same educators have had all summer to reflect upon what worked, and what still needed to be modified. If one comes to this with an attitude of “this is where we are now, how can I make this better” much more will be accomplished.
– Charis Likens: … we didn’t have chrome books, and teaching four school kids – 5,7,10,11yrs old – after coming home from work at 6 p.m.; epic fail!
– Tasha Hinesley: … I definitely applaud the teachers that actually transitioned to online learning. Many high school teachers didn’t even assign work. At least that was my experience with my sophomore last school year.
– Charis Likens: … we live in the foothills; our school didn’t do tablets, and the internet glitches too much for connecting with the kids, so for us it was picking up and dropping off work packets; just seemed to be an overwhelming amount of work with four children…
– Patrick Cahill: Ok I understand that the unions don’t want this and there are a few teachers who might be compromised, but most of the kids would be fine if you reopened the schools. Also the special needs children are going to suffer a lot from not attending a classroom.
– Emily Lane: So sad for our students, they already missed out on that exciting end of year time and now the fun of the new school year too. I just don’t get it. We have 180,000 people in the yuba/sutter area. Even if you count all cases from March to now and not just the current ones it is less than half of 1% so I am surprised schools are remaining closed.
– Leslie Todd: What if your parents aren’t so good with their own education? And they have to try and teach math, history, science, etc. to their kids? Not to be mean, but lots of people aren’t good teachers.
– Dorothy Forbes: Will be coping the same way I’ve been doing. Because this virus could spread and it’s something that could get out of hand real quickly.
– Lisa Morrell: Do science projects , get out into nature. Study bugs, play dates with friends( small groups) don’t stress! Make it fun!