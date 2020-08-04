We pose “What Do You Think?” questions weekly on our Facebook page.
This week, we’re asking, “Will voting by mail be a big deal?
Do you think the Post Office is equipped to handle a bigger load? Is it a legitimate concern; or is too much being made of the issue?”
A couple of the responses:
– Alesia Matdanbry: One of the newer issues with the Post Office is there is a new Postmaster General who has changed some of the rules.
No more overtime for postal workers. So once they work their shift, whatever mail did not get delivered, goes back to the PO til the next day. The overload of ballots might cause an additional delay.
– Scott Northrup: There is far too much of a deal being made about this.
A bigger concern and issue is the amount of polling places being shut down in states that do not utilize absentee ballots, especially in low income and heavily minority neighborhoods.
It’s just one more way to suppress American citizens’ Constitutional right to vote.
– Debi Fletcher Brumfield: I will go to the polls like I always have.