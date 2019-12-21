We asked our Facebook friends: “Have you been following news of the the impeachment proceedings? Have you changed your mind since the beginning of the inquiries? Do you think President Trump has done no wrong? Do you think there may have been improprieties, but nothing worth the turmoil of impeachment? Or do you think that impeachment must happen?”
– Yvette Velez Jones: He withheld money that Congress had already approved and had made it through the proper vetting process already in place from an ally because he wanted the ally to do something for him in order get the money that he had no business or legal standing to withhold.
The president does not hold the “power of the purse.” That’s Congress. He had no business withholding it.
And there was absolutely no evidence or whiff of wrong doing on the part of individuals he asked the president of the ally country to investigate. ...
– Terri J Johnson: 100% proof of Biden’s corruption straight from the horse’s mouth. With all the corruption going on in a corrupt country, President Trump had every right to hold the money and ask for an investigation and actually it was his duty. The American people voted for him asking him to clean up the corruption.
– Geoff Cowan: ... you may want to re-read your constitution. In the federal government of the United States, the power of the purse is vested in the Congress as laid down in the Constitution of the United States, Article I, Section 9, Clause 7 (the Appropriations Clause) and Article I, Section 8, Clause 1 (the Taxing and Spending Clause). The power of the purse plays a critical role in the relationship of the United States Congress and the President of the United States, and has been the main historic tool by which Congress has limited executive power. One of the most prominent examples is the Foreign Assistance Act of 1974, which eliminated all military funding for the government of South Vietnam and thereby ended the Vietnam War. Other recent examples include limitations on military funding placed on Ronald Reagan by Congress, which led to the withdrawal of United States Marines from Lebanon.
– Joseph Moye: This is not going to end well.
– Juan Martin Palafox: Hope he gets removed for being the most corrupt politician of our nation’s history, but at least we can refer to him as IMPEACHED president trump.
– Aaron Watkins: Let’s say he did absolutely nothing wrong. Congress has the constitutional power to investigate and prosecute for impeachment. No president in history has stonewalled congress before in this manner, and in doing so Trump is breaking down the fundamental checks and balances built into the system. Imagine this was a Democrat like Obama... something comes up that the Republicans have a legitimate concern about and want to investigate. Say... Fast and Furious. If Obama said “Nope, sorry, I won’t give you any documents, and I won’t allow anyone to talk to you” the GOP would lose their heads and impeach on the spot. It doesn’t matter who is in power. It doesn’t matter if he is guilty of another crime or not. We have to be able to check each branch of government. In preventing that, this is total obstruction of Congress and he should be removed for that alone.
– Ron Haag: Then why didn’t the Democrats go to the judicial branch of the courts and follow the rules? They didn’t. They went right to impeachment, they have been saying since day one they were going to impeach him, this is just the desperation from the democrats who know they can’t beat him in the election. simple as that.
– Patrick Cahill: They had no basis to begin an investigation and had to really stretch the idea of “evidence” to bolster their case. “Witness after witness” provided hearsay and opinions, but no facts or actual evidence.