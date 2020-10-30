There are a couple clear winners in the “questions of the week” contest: they have to do with voting and with Halloween.
We asked our Facebook friends, “How do you feel about voting? Awesome privilege? Not your thing?” Here are some responses:
-- Carol Eff: It is a privilege of being an American Citizen -- a reason to become a law-abiding citizen. And if you follow a life of drugs and crime then you endanger your future and your right to vote.
-- Scott Northrup: This is the 17th consecutive election I have voted in, starting with when I turned 18. Voting is only second to physically defending our Constitutional republic from tyranny. And our vote is imperative right now, because we are defending our country from someone who would like nothing less than to establish an authoritarian dictatorship in our country. We’ll soon see whether the People decide for freedom, or oligarchic authoritarianism.
-- Michael Buttacavoli: I think it’s a responsibility and a privilege. Take some time and read about what is proposed and try to have adult conversations about the issues and candidates. It’s a small way to discover your country first hand.”
-- Denise Fowler Roberts: Responsibility, privilege, necessity. Don’t complain if you do nothing.
-- Patrick Cahill: It’s a privilege that we should never take for granted.
We also asked commenters, “What are you planning for Halloween? Will you have your lights on at home? Will you take your kids out and about? Will you join in the Scarysville fun? How will you stay safe?” Many responses came in; a representation:
-- Amanda Farrell: Staying home, wearing costumes, going on a flashlight candy hunt at night with fog machine & strobe lights and leaving out little individual wrapped candy bags for kids who come by -- that way they don’t have to stick their hands in a bucket everyone’s touched. Halloween can be fun and safe.
-- Viter Talia Lozano: Yes yes and yes. Definitely dressing our kids up and taking them out! Obviously staying safe and cautious as we have been for so long now. Maybe some drive-through events. Trick or treating at our family’s and friend’s homes. Hand washing, sanitizer and those wonderful lil masks. If kids come to the door we will have candy to give them too, if they don’t we will get a piñata. Scarysville is a must!! So glad they are having it. We love it and go every year.
-- Gail Parrish: Lights on, trick or treaters welcome. Govt is not allowed to dictate what I do for any holidays… and no, I will not be using tongs to hand out candy as was recommended by our health officer...
-- Jeff Milani: We will be giving out candy in the downtown Business district, on Plumas st. Giant pumpkin in front of Milani Optical. We will be practicing safety of course.
-- Jake Riley: We included the kids in the conversation about what to do this year. My 11yo daughter had a great idea. Take Halloween into our backyard. The parents will hide candy around the yard and the kids dress up in costume and hunt for the candy. We will do this under tiki torch light.
-- Kimberly Contreras: Our house is decorated. We will be handing out candy with tongs and gloves this year. It is what it is. Life goes on!!
-- Kristina Candy: Nope. Shutting my house down. Blacking out the windows. Having a ton of junk food and movie and game marathons with my kids.
-- Natalie Zunino: We are making individual goody bags and putting them out on a table. Our kids deserve some fun and happiness, so I’m going all out this year for our neighborhood.
-- Heather Chalker: My daughter is excited to go trick-or-treating. I was reading the comments out loud and she wants to go to everyone’s house that is passing out candy on here. …
-- Angel Hafelfinger: We decided to stay home this year (kids agreed) to be on the safe side of things. We’re watching Edward Scissorhands & of course Hocus Pocus and gonna bake cookies and play fun halloween games.
-- Marcy King O’Rourke: We have lived in this house for over 40 years and have never had our lights off, but this year we will not be giving candy. I hate doing it, but the possible consequences are too dire to think about. So, no lights here for Halloween
-- Angie Archer Gates: Will be at Scarysville with my Marysville Kiwanis family passing out hotdogs.