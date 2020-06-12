What Do You Think?
Is defunding police being seriously considered? And how about the coronavirus uptick?
Since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, some are now calling for police departments to be defunded -- if not entirely, then partially, with revenues going to other agencies that might deal with problems.
We asked our Facebook friends whether this idea has merit and how it would work.
We also asked about the uptick in COVID-19 cases. “Is an uptick acceptable or alarming? Was it to be expected, are you worried or taking it in stride?”
Defunding Police:
-- Holly Magiera: Defund the police means to stop militarizing them.
-- Susan Johnson: Police bring law and order, which brings safe communities.
-- Toni Bryant: I need the police, period! I work where a lot of tweakers are. Theft is a huge problem. I have been punched in the head, spit at, things thrown at me, and threatened. I typically work my shift mostly by myself, the grave shift. Once they show up the situation defuses and I can get back to work without worrying.
-- DeAnna Mason: They take our rights away little by little and replace them with chaos and antifa.
-- Claudia Carrillo Young: I wonder if “defund” is being mis-characterized as eliminating the police or getting rid of the police. … What if other community professionals that are licensed, trained and educated could support the difficult work that officers are expected to deal with in the community.
-- Tammy Watters-Long: … Thank you for your opinion! I agree that the word “defunding” is becoming a big election buzz word. Like all businesses, the police need to have officers that are trained for social services, mental health etc. Specializing departments and re-organizing money is a big piece. Just as you cannot just go to a doctor for a problem because medical services are divided by specialties but all varieties are available. ...
-- Scott Northrup: The message of this is completely lost, because no one has presented a functional plan of what this would look like. Although I do believe we need to demilitarize the police departments, you can't completely disband them like Minneapolis is proposing to do, without establishing some form of law enforcement structure. Who serves the arrest warrants, who responds to crimes in progress? I agree that the police are forced to wear a ridiculous amount of "hats", and that is not fair to them or the public. Maybe moving CPS, social services and mental health services into the "law enforcement" umbrella is the answer. But until a workable plan is presented, this is just knee jerk reactionism.
-- Tammy Watters-Long: … True, but a plan will emerge and be discussed and changes will be made. It’s a work in progress and I look forward to the ideas that do come forth.
-- Aaron Watkins: … You make it sound like Minneapolis is planning on going without police. They are not. They have talked about dismantling the current structure and replacing it. Replacing is a keyword. That replacement still includes police.
-- Heather Ball Houston: I think departments that have an obvious problem should be defunded, dismantled and redesigned like Camden, NJ.
-- Kimberly Contreras: Criminals would take over… The only reason a lot of these activists are wanting no police is because they are actually safe in their neighborhoods because of the police. They are too young and too uninformed to see it. Cops work every day 24/7 stopping the bad guys so you can have the illusion that our society is good. They make you feel safe. Without them our entire society would collapse into chaos, crime and violence.
-- Aaron Watkins: Could we please change the slogan from “Defund the police” to “rethink public safety response” because that is what this is. Repeat after me: There will still be cops, this is not an idea to eliminate the police force. This is not an idea to pay cops less, this is an idea to take the huge pot of money that we put towards police and reduce the total number of cops, while at the same time replacing them with more nuanced response officers. Right now we have one tool in the tool box, and it’s the hammer. We need more tools to deal with more delicate situations.
COVID-19 Uptick:
-- Christine Daugherty: No I'm not worried! A very small amount of people that get it have serious problems! It's like the flu, this whole situation has been blown way out of proportion.
-- Kaylene Renee Rector-baysinger: Whatever, casino's and now gyms are opening. Then open the pools in our area.
-- Kimberly Ransom: When protesters come from heavily infected areas, yes it is to be expected. We will never willingly shut down again. Their narrative that it was all necessary -- as soon as all those big wigs decided it was ok to protest because COVID won’t affect just causes! Same people tell the peaceful protest of the lockdown that they were no better than murders.
-- Kimberly Contreras: Expected, but will be worsened by the riots. It now becomes a personal responsibility to protect yourself and your family in the manner that is appropriate. Masks and extra sanitation go a long way in stopping the spread in my opinion.
-- Scott Northrup: I have said it before, and I will continue to say it until people finally get it: The stay at home orders and closings of non essential businesses was not ever intended to be a permanent situation. It was a delay tactic to keep our hospitals and medical facilities from being overwhelmed with severe cases. It gave hospitals and medical facilities time to prepare for future caseloads, and gave communities time to set up appropriate testing facilities and procedures. We have done that, time to reopen. Will there be an increase in cases and hospitalizations? Of course there will. But that was expected, and now, prepared for.
-- Toni Bryant: It's concerning. There's too many not following the guidelines. Stores not pushing masks and social distancing. They have signs that say they do but they aren't. Retail workers are subjected to hundreds of people. Once one gets sick with it and didn't take the precautions, there's no way to track all the ones they've come in contact with. Time for OES to random check businesses and 'educate' them again about enforcing social distance, masks, and hygiene.
I am an essential retail worker: People don't want to listen. I wear my mask for all our protection. If I can wear it during my shift. You can wear it for 15-20 minutes while you shop. Please wash your hands. No boob or sock money either..Your sweat is bodily fluid. Stay safe.