This week, we’ve been accepting Facebook posts about efforts to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom
We asked, “Will enough signatures be gathered? How would you vote on the issue and why? What could Newsom do to quash the effort? Who would you vote for to replace him if the recall succeeds?”
Here’s a collection of some of the responses:
-- Jack Simpson: It appears that there may be enough signatures to qualify for the ballot due to the well organized “Recall Newsom” groups. Yes I would vote to recall Governor Newsom. There are several qualified people that would make a good Governor but I haven’t seen too many that are ready to run. I believe that Governor Newsom has been a failure in so many ways. I don’t agree with his handling of the Covid-19 problem. His inability to keep small businesses from closing because of his dictatorship has caused a burden on the Mom & Pop small businesses. He has signed bills that, I believe, have weakened the Constitution as far as gun ownership is concerned.
-- Barbara Babbitt: It’s totally inexcusable for these individuals trying to recall Governor Newsom. There is nothing they can say or do to make me vote to recall him. If they do by chance get it on the ballot I will be voting for Newsom to stay. If only you individuals would follow the rules he put in place our lives would be better off. ...
-- Francis Coats: Any politician who made the difficult decision to contain Covid would be despised by many of those who suffered resulting economic damage. It may not be fair to blame Newsom for that, and that is what this recall is about. On the other hand, he has failed to work with the Legislature as he should have, and has failed to disclose to the public the facts and rationale behind his Covid decisions. It is tough to share power in a crisis, especially when you are sure you are right and the (Democratic majority) legislature might disagree with you; but, that’s how our system is supposed to work. It is more important that we remain a society that governs ourselves than that we always get the answer correct. I am not in favor of a recall, but I have problems with how Newsom has done the job.
-- Sondra Harrison Mallow: I think Grover for Governor is a smart choice. I signed to get rid of Newsom.
-- Jennifer Mank: The executive orders are getting ridiculous. Many politicians are using them to get around the checks and balances that are in place to protect the citizens. He is guilty, but so are others. All should be held accountable. But I’m not sure a recall is the way to do it. Our legislature (no matter which party) should be pushing back.
-- Lyssa Clark: This is their 5th attempt? And they were already given an extension due to the Covid? Stall tactics probably won’t get the signatures, again
-- Connie Walczak: Recall him. The sooner the better.
-- Kat Kilgore: Waste of time and money.
-- Joe Ehrlich: He has a 60% approval rate. Like it or not, he will be re-elected.
-- Geoff Cowan: I think Republicans would be wise to put this money and effort into grooming their next hopeful. Right now there are no strong candidates, so if this ends up on the ballot, it may fail. The effort to recall Davis was successful in my opinion, because people loved Arnold. There is no real big Republican name in CA politics right now. Also I think Newsom has more money and party backing than Davis did. So start now, build a good candidate and get in the ring for 2022. And make sure their maid has legal status ...
-- Francis Coats: It is not clear that the decisions about Covid were blunders -- that is a what-if game we will never know the answers to. Who is to blame? Well, ourselves, who did not wear masks and were careless about assembling in groups. We would not be in this hole if we the people had sucked it up and done what was necessary. That is not any politician’s fault. I have seen the enemy, and it is us.