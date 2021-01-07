We asked our Facebook Friends in a post Wednesday afternoon what their thoughts were about the siege of the U.S. Capitol building. Responses – more than 350 of them – came from all sides. Some of them:
-- Michelle Loe-milligan: Storming the ... Capitol doesn’t change the results of the election. Trump said 2 years ago that if he didn’t win it was because of voting fraud. That is what he has been telling MAGA all along. But his strategy won’t change the results of the election.
-- Scott Northrup: They were not protesters. They were seditionists and insurgents. Call it what it is.
-- Kimberly Deanne Shuman: I have never been more proud of my fellow Americans than I am today!
-- Carlos Vincente Bustamante: People are tired of being lied to by the politicians that run this country, Republican or Democrat it doesn’t matter. They’re running this country into the ground and people are tired of watching it happen. At least the people that did this to the Capitol are taking it to the source of the problem and not rioting and looting people’s private businesses...
-- Jorge Enrique Garcia: I’ve never been more embarrassed and ashamed of my country. This is truly a stain on our country.
-- Maestra Mollique: Calling it a protest is irresponsible and categorically false. They are armed domestic terrorists who were called upon by a sitting U.S. president who lost his reelection bid, to storm the castle. The GOP are co-conspirators to this attempted coup.
-- Susan Nonnenberg: ... Wow. “They” hate Trump so much; this is the easy way to make anyone who wants to question anything they disagree with off the hook.
-- Agua Cate: ... y’all so worried about antifa but are okay with confederate flags.
-- Misty Sinnott-Castleberry: Funny how now it is disgusting, but back when it was BLM and antifa it was justified.
-- Gladys Smith: ... we didn’t kill you in the middle of the streets like the Black lives that we were protesting about. This is nothing like BLM. This is terrorism plain and simple.
-- Clayette Williams: I didn’t agree with it this summer and I don’t agree with it now.
-- Diane Probst Gualco: It wasn’t rioting! The media has it all wrong again! It was a peaceful protest against the cheating Democrats. Sure there were a very small few that broke glass to get in. Compare that to the rioting in Democrat cities. You can’t!
-- Kimberly Ransom: ... it was Antifa and blm disguised as they have said for a few weeks that they were going to do.
-- Roxy Kollmann-Schröder: ... I hope you stretched before those mental gymnastics.
-- Thomas W Hannah Jr.: If there was voter ID the problem would mostly be solved.