What about the presidential impeachment inquiry? What do you think?
The U.S. House of Representatives leader announced earlier in the week there would be an official impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower report that President Trump asked the Ukraine president to investigate Joe Biden and his son. We asked Facebook friends for their opinions on the matter:
– Steve Dunn: Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican doesn’t matter. The bottom line is that Trump absolutely gets things done and has made good on many of his campaign promises. The problem is that many citizens, non-citizens and other politicians see him as a threat to their meal ticket. Is he a good speaker? No. Does he have a good public image? Absolutely not. Does he get things accomplished? Absolutely! God help our country. Trump 2020!
– Jody Strickland: Steve Dunn: what has he accomplished? He’s an embarrassment!
– Pamela Jeffers: The facts haven’t even come to light and they’ve already decided it’s worthy of impeachment? Yes, they have been scheming since day one to try to overturn his election. Personally, I consider that treason against the American people and I wish they were all indicted for it.
– Aaron Watkins: Pamela Jeffers they opened an impeachment inquiry. That is an investigation. Then they vote on impeachment.
– Darla Hudson: There wasn’t anything wrong with the call between the U.S. President and the Ukrainian President. Just more money wasted at taxpayers expense. Better to look into Joe Biden and his son, that’s were you’ll find the true illegal scandal...
– Christine Laing: ...Never been a greater President! Promises made and promises kept! The coup failed and I hope voters make the Democrats pay at the ballot box!
– Yvette Velez Jones: It’s about time. No one is above the law. Period. It doesn’t matter what political party someone is a part of, they are not above the law. You cannot use the DOJ as your own personal police force; you cannot use the office of the presidency to help your businesses make money; you cannot pressure a foreign country to investigate your political opponent prior to a federal election; if an agent from a foreign country comes to you to offer assistance in helping you win an election, you not only tell them to get lost but you tell the FBI. I don’t understand how any of this is hard to understand and I don’t understand how any American can think that any of this stuff that Trump has done and has admitted doing by basically saying, “So what?” is ok ...
– Wilma Morgan: I WOULD LIKE TO KNOW ONE THING THAT TRUMP HAS DONE GOOD FOR THIS COUNTRY OTHER THAN GIVE OUR TAX MONEY TO THE RICH. ONE THING HE HAS DONE TO CHANGE YOUR PERSONAL LIFE FOR THE GOOD? HE TALKS BIG STUFF THAT PEOPLE WANT TO HEAR BUT DOES NOTHING, BUT FOR HIMSELF AND HIS RICH BUDDIES...
– Dianna Kay Miller-Trainer: Wilma Morgan are you screaming? All caps is ugly like your attitude!
– Wilma Morgan: NO I AM NOT SCREAMING, MY GLASSES BROKE... SORRY FOR YOUR BAD ATTITUDE...
– Gary Baland: Got to give this some time and see where it goes. The Joe Biden aspect was the triggering point for most, but it’s only days old. Give it a week or two and then ask the same question.
– Janet Cufaude Johnson: A witch hunt from the very beginning. This is another example of Congress spending time and money on their stupid political issues. They need to do their job and let Trump do his.
– LaTrisha Owen-Rasmussen: This is wrong. They are continuing their agenda. They do not care what is best for America. Only what is best for the Democratic. Power. They want to be in control of all the American people.
– Deb Log: If he has done what he has confessed to and what the evidence seems to be pointing to, regardless of your party affiliation you should support Congress and the Senate holding him accountable. No one is above the law, especially the president, no matter how much you like him.
– Anthony Grace: Only criminals are the Bidens and the Clintons. They know Lady Justice is coming to call, consequently the Hail Mary move to distract.
– Adam Stricker: Read the transcript! Clearly just another fishing expedition based on false allegation.
– Oscar Smart: Trump used the Government and his office to go after his political opponent. He was using tax payers money to do that. We the people need to run Trump off either now or in 2020 but the fool must go.