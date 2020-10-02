Most area school districts are preparing or have already submitted applications for waivers in order to open up in-school teaching. Some are planning to get K-6 students back asap; some will use a hybrid model. We asked, “How are you situated for this, if you are a parent? Just in time or too soon? Does it make life easier or more complicated?”
-- Shayna Garza: Kids need to be in school. It’s been long enough! Children benefit much more from in person learning for so many different reasons. If they don’t have some sort of normalcy or for some, a safe place to go soon, it’s more of their mental health at stake then other things....
-- Kathy Wilson Jordan: I hear they aren’t saying siblings will necessarily be having the same schedule -- crazy if the plan is to make parents do a a.m. for one child and a p.m. for another.
-- Ashley Petersen: I think full time. If masks need to be worn so be it. My kid is so depressed. I have done interventions and support her but there is only so much parents can do. Our kids need their friends; need an escape from home life, even with the best parents, but especially with the abusive and neglectful ones.
-- Noel Weibel: The only way it’s going to be easier is to open them completely for a normal schedule. ... Sports need to be open as well.
-- Sabrina Johnson Hammonds: I think it is great! My kids are ready to go back even part time. I’m hoping it brings back the motivation they once had.
-- Pamela Warmack: Our daughter is a special education teacher whose students are scheduled to return in the next two weeks. I am very concerned. Many of her students require hands-on help for toileting, medications, and instructional guidance. There is no way 6-feet distancing can be done. Many of them will not tolerate wearing a mask at all, let alone for several hours. ...
-- Jenny Gray: Hope it goes well. We homeschool via a charter school and have for 8 years now. I’ve never been so glad to be on the outside looking in before.
**
We asked: “Are you shopping online more than you used to? How much? Do you miss going to shop in person, or do you like shopping at home? What can actual brick-and-mortar businesses -- especially locally-owned shops -- do to win your shopping business back when the pandemic is over?”
-- Ingrid Nolan: We’ve been going to Roseville a lot -- it’s worth it dine in restaurants and shopping.
-- Jeannine Friemark: More and more restaurants are allowing us to eat inside locally so we are making sure to support them.
-- Marcy King O’Rourke: I’m watching now to see which businesses have followed the guidelines. There are some I used to frequent that will not see my business again because they have flouted the rules. If they don’t care about my health now why should I give them my business later?
-- Pamela Gustafson Crane: As a senior, I love the online options. But when grocery shopping, I choose the neighborhood store. ...
-- Michelle Loe-milligan: I shop local to support my community. There are so many merchants in Marysville that need our help.
-- LaTrisha Owen-Rasmussen: I prefer to shop in person! I want to see in person what I am buying.
-- Jeannine Friemark: I purposely shop in stores especially local small businesses that have chosen to open up and allow us to shop. Same with restaurants, coffee shops, and gyms. If they are opening up and letting us get back to ours lives, I will be there.
-- Emilie Kist: Stop requiring a mask and allow Americans to make their own choice on what to wear per our constitutional rights. Adhere to CA laws and codes. Masks are not one.
-- Derek Farrell ... no shirt, no shoes, no service. Mask isn’t hard to do.