We asked Facebook friends what they think of the recent flap over the U.S. Postal Service and how it will be able to handle mail-in ballots.Here’s a sampling of the responses:
-- Lisa Dawn: I have never fully trusted the USPS, everything you mail out there is risk of losing or the mail being sent to the wrong person, mail theft, so many things go wrong on a daily basis. If I am casting my vote I will do it in person.
-- Gary Baland: So what percentage of the stimulus checks were messed up? Remember that most were direct deposit. This may give us an indication of how a universal vote by mail would work. It’s also too late, the post office is only a part of the problem -- think of the election office trying to get the count out in a timely fashion. The issues with the Post Office began in ‘07 when they issued the first Forever stamp.
-- Joseph Moye: The post office has been trying to re-invent itself for some time, it is obvious that the service has declined in efficiency and accuracy. However the infrastructure and the existing system would be impossible to replace and it does still accomplish amazing feats of production that is unmatched by any other agency in our nation. I have had missing deliveries and mis-delivered mail but I still think the USPS is salvageable.
-- Cynthia Berg: Our post carriers need ac in their vehicles. Still doing their jobs in a heat wave and all people do is complain.
-- Jeannine Friemark: I’ve had better luck with the USPS than I have with UPS. UPS has outright lied about trying to deliver packages and missed the “guaranteed” delivery date by a full week. I rarely have issues with USPS and my mail often arrives at its location within 48 to 72 hours.
-- Janet Frye: USPS might not be the best but it is necessary for businesses. I have multiple bills that we pay that cannot be paid online or with a credit card. Are we supposed to send all of those by UPS or FedEx? Cost for postage and mailings would skyrocket. Too: many people rely on appropriate mail delivery for it to completely go away. As far as voting goes, I have voted by mail for over 20 years without issue and see so reason why we should have to stop now.
-- Sondra Harrison Mallow: I try to pay most of my bills electronically. I’ve had bills or payments that never reached their destination with the postal service. I am not throwing them under the bus but why would you risk something so important as your vote to drop it in a mailbox and “hope” it makes it there. I have voted absentee many years but mail in voting is very different. I get my ballot in the mail and then I fill it out at home and walk it to the polls. Heck, this year you may want to drop it off directly at the clerk’s office.
-- Jackie Bohacek Machado: I delivered the mail and trust me during the election all ballots were treated as priority mail. They have procedures in place to get them to the local elections office- at least they did at the San Andreas Post Office. The carrier on that route was on top of it.
-- Kat Kilgore: Suddenly right before an election when some people can’t just drive to the polls, if there even is one nearby, Trump decides to revamp the post office. But hey it’s not to suppress a vote or anything
-- Diane Funston: Hell yes. Boxes weeks late here. We rely on mail for goods, prescriptions all the time. Been late past month. Very irresponsible
-- Tisha Stewart: Snail mail? It’s just another jab at the President as if he himself ruined it.
-- Alesia Matdanbry: The new Postmaster General was tasked with an unimaginable task that has plagued the Post Office for many years. The Post Office cannot make a profit, but that does not mean it should operate in a multi-billion dollar deficit either. The Postmaster General spoke of no overtime, which means when their 8 hour shift is over, they go home, not keep working til all the mail is delivered. This, in and of itself, should never have happened. There should never have been a blank approval for OT. That is ridiculous! He warned that overloading the PO system with an election ballot, would cause delay. The actions of wanting to have a ballot for every voter, including dead ones, is unrealistic with such a short notice to the PO.
-- Aaron Watkins: 1. The post office does not run a “multi billion dollar deficit.” It actually has a net positive cash flow. In the 1970s congress forced the USPS to pre-fund future healthcare costs (something NO OTHER agency does to the tune of $11billion a year). Take: that dumb requirement off the books and it’s in the black. 2. The post office regular delivers loads much more intense than the sending out of ballots to every registered voter. 3. Multiple states already are at 100% ballots sent out. California is over 70%. Overall in the country over 77% of people have access to receive a ballot in the mail already. Taking that to 100% isn’t a huge increase.