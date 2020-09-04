Sutter County Supervisors recently voted down an appeal filed to stop a housing development in the town of Sutter. Many in that community came out against the development for a variety of reasons -- additional drain on utilities, traffic, etc. Supervisors who voted against the appeal and to allow the development to continue said that the developer had checked all the boxes and was complying with all the requirements for development ... and the land to be developed falls within an area zoned for development in the county’s general plan.
This week, we asked Facebook friends, “Do you feel the supervisors did the right thing? Why or why not? Do you feel that you have a good idea of the type of development that would be allowed or banned near where you live?”
Here’s a sampling of the responses:
Henry Hull: No. Supervisors over the years, as well as the city, have wrecked our rural feel. I hate to see Sutter wrecked with higher density as well as high traffic etc. It’s all about the money. The supes don’t care about our rural life.
Brandy Miller Dewitt: There are a ton of kids inter-district, so if schools are impacted after this those kids will have to go back to their own districts.
RaeAnna Gillespie: … which is sad because some of those kids have been going to school there for years. What I worry about is the schools having to change the boundary map to accommodate for all the new kids.
Christine Laing: You are developing prime agricultural land. You are impacting our small town schools and water system. I am voting against every board member that approved this!
Cezar Peña: Getting into gardening, soil types. I’ve found out just how destructive building/commercial development is to top soil which is disappearing as it is.
Heather Ball Houston: If they don’t want Sutter developed then they cannot zone any land around Sutter as development. Denying development plans based on community sentiment after they’ve purchased the land to develop, that is zoned for development, and they’ve “checked” all the requirements to do so, is tortious interference, and the county can be sued.
Geoff Cowan: ... what has happened in the past is developers buy land that is zoned ag for cheap, then spend a bunch of money to pressure the community to change the zoning. Happened a bunch of times in Sutter. Now it appears it is starting to be a successful ploy.
... I haven’t been paying attention to this one. I know in the late ‘80s there was a push to build houses around the golf course that failed, also a push for a tomato processing plant right after we were pushed/talked into having “city water” and 30 year leins on all our properties to pay for it. Turns out they wanted to use the water for the tomato processing and the backers of the plant had backed the change from wells. Later, maybe late ‘90s early 2000s same kind of push to change zoning to allow commercial in a residential area. ...
RaeAnna Gillespie: I would like to see plans on how they think the HS or elementary school will accommodate all the new students. Also will that change the school zone boundaries? What about the kids that live barely within the boundary just outside of Sutter, will they now have to go to a different school because they had to adjust the map? ... The community does not want this new development, and it seems as though people that don’t even reside there took no thought or consideration into how the community feels or what they want.
Missy Mason: I don’t live there but in Browns Valley. I never wanted a big housing development. I feel that it would impact the schools and that it was great to have small classes. Great schools in BV and LR Dobbins too
Kathy Ines B: It’s sad that they are turning small towns into larger communities. I was born and raised here in Yuba City. In 1970 the population was just under 14,000 people and was considered a farming community; it has now grown 6 times more than it use to be.
Rose Bennett Whitecotton: Return the stolen land to the Maidu people.
Arnoldo Garcia: If there is a drought..the water will be way short..
Richard Gray: Will it be affordable housing or another subdivision for Bay Area folks looking for cheaper places to gentrify?