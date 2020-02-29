The Appeal, in its Wednesday edition, published a story about a property in Olivehurst where Yuba County Code Enforcement was engaged in a huge abatement project. They've hauled out more than 30 junk cars and mounds of junk and rubbish. Neighbors are generally happy about it; the property owner is not.
We asked our Facebook friends whether Yuba and other counties should step in and abate more often, or force people to clean up a private property.
There were lots of impassioned responses, here's a selection:
– Frances O'Brien: Some homeowners just love junk cars, tires, plastic pipe, etc. As long as they hide it out of sight of their view and right up next to their neighbors fence line, they don't care...the junk just keeps multiplying. what are they saving it for? Sadly, you see a lot of this in the foothills! Doubt anything will ever be done.
– Suzette Prawl: I live next to hoarders who have had countless vehicles towed off. And they’ve had chemicals leak into the ground and have killed bushes on my property. The city comes in and cleans it up, and about six months later it looks the same as before. But I am grateful that there is at least a law requiring it to be cleaned up.
– JP McMichael: Yes, all property should be kept from garbage and junk! Rodents/standing water leading to mosquito infestation/bringing down property values all affect when people need to live near homes like this. Glad they did something to help out that neighborhood!
– Sandra Eden: In my sister's neighborhood there's very few nice houses and many .....she has a graveled spot for the occasional extra car–company etc. Wouldn't you know she got a notice from code enforcement! Her yard is pristine all the cars are newer, the soot is graveled and next to driveway! Yet across the street and everywhere you look its trashed out.
– Heather Munoz: Too bad we can’t get some strict, hard core code enforcement of this entire state. I don’t like looking at junk in people’s yards but there’s junk and trash all over town and at the river too etc. Clean it all up and fine those responsible.
– Kimberly Contreras: Tricky issue. One man's trash is another man's treasure. But I think most of us can agree that unsafe, garbage filled properties are a health issue to the neighborhood. There is a delicate balance here that must be addressed.
– Joseph Moye: There are so many factors in each individual incident that a blanket solution isn't possible. In severe cases I am for the government establishing a limit to rubbish and squalor as it is in the interest of public health and safety.
– Suzanne Gray Wong: When I hear descriptions as above my mind goes to the standing water that is likely to exist and...mosquitos, as well as various rodents that feed off of trash and garbage and spread disease. Unless you have those conditions way out in the boons, you will be affecting your neighbors. Probably the property owner was given notice to improve the conditions but failed to act or failed to negotiate a solution so code enforcement is the next logical step.
– Timothy Tudor: This is a public safety issue, not property owners rights. I can see why the property owners do not like it, it makes them responsible.
– Jessica McClain: Yes it absolutely does! Way to go Yuba County Code Enforcement!
– Cyndi Mauro: My first thought when I read the article was why did it take "years of negotiation"? I'm sure the neighbors are glad something was finally done....