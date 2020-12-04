No matter who we are or our station in life, just about all of us have had someone, somewhere along the line, do us a good deed. This past week, we asked Facebook friends, “A parent? A sibling? A neighbor? A teacher? A preacher? A commander or a co-worker? Who do you recall as someone who did you an important favor in life?
-- Razorback Sharr Ock: Dr Charles Herbert Schiro. The most humane human I’ve ever met. Well and above the most of what’s great about people.
-- Tianna Mantz: My Arboga neighbors! Long story but one that I am so grateful for. Senior year of high school, during my drive home from cheer practice, I started feeling light headed and dizzy and short of breath. I pulled over and got out and tried to find my phone. I couldn’t find it and I was halfway home. After getting some fresh air, I felt better and decided to just finish the drive home. Not a minute later, my vision became very blurry and my legs went numb... I had to lift my leg with my hands to move my foot to the brake. Threw my car in park, flung the door open, and rolled out. I kneeled on the gravel for probably 5 minutes crying thinking this little heart shaped rock was the last thing I’d ever see. So many cars drove by just staring at me and no one stopped. It was terrifying. Finally I saw a familiar car pull up and it was my next door neighbor. She called both of her sisters -- one to attend a meeting for her and the other to come pick up my car. She made me eat a sweet and salty bar, and another familiar car pulled up next to us. Another neighbor that made me drink some water. Missed half of school the next day having all sorts of tests done and had to wear a heart monitor for 24 hours. Never figured out what caused those symptoms and haven’t had them since, but I’m forever grateful to Heidi Koski and Kathy Woods for stopping to help me that day.
-- Amira Lindbloom: When I was a young eligibility technician in Yuba County, I had a client whose story broke my heart. I remember going back to my desk just completely torn up. Laura Beth Stone Brimer was a seasoned eligibility technician at the time. She asked why I was crying and I told her about my client. I remember her telling me that is why I would be a good ET and never to become jaded. I never forgot that and have continued to be inspired by her strength and grace. Laura, what may have seemed to be a minor interaction has stayed with me for all these years. Thank you for your words of wisdom that helped shape my career.
-- Laurie Costa: While growing up in Colusa I had some really nice neighbors. One of them was Carol Morrow. Carol was so nice to me. She only had one child, Belinda Elias, and so I babysat her. We played, laughed, watched movies, went swimming and just had fun! What Carol didn’t realize was that I appreciated my time spent with Belinda. I had to be responsible and careful as I took care of her. Carol was helping me increase my confidence, my decision making and my time management skills. I will never forget her kindness and encouragement! She would also listen and offer advice if I needed it. It’s amazing what you can learn by simply babysitting!
-- Pam Worrell: Growing up, I was fortunate to have a beautiful soul in my world. Her name was Marge Chamberlin. She was a horseback riding instructor, elementary school teacher and 4-H leader. But her best role was mentor and friend. I first met her at the new elementary school we were enrolled in when our family moved up this way in 1978. I was 9. She was the 7-8th grade teacher. I soon started taking English riding lessons daily after school. She taught me all about responsibility through 4-H lamb projects and horses. She was a true beacon of light during that time of my life. I will always remember her reciting poetry. I lost her in 1988. She left a large mark on who I am today.
-- Shelly Arrenquin: Eight years ago I was going through a divorce. I was working 3 jobs trying to support my son. Christmas rolled around and I didn’t have much money but was doing the best I could at the time. All he asked Santa for that year was a blue Razor scooter. … Rocco Greco showed up at my house on Christmas Eve with his daughter to surprise my son with the scooter. I will never forget my son’s excitement and that act of pure kindness.... especially around the holidays. Now that I’m in a much better position, I try to pay it forward to those going through a rough patch. Rocco and his family will always hold a special place in my heart.