Have you watched the documentary “Fire in Paradise” about the Camp Fire?
We asked our Facebook friends: “How do you feel about it? Do you feel like it truly represents what happened? Do you think there’s anything that could have been better?” And we asked them for their thoughts at the one-year anniversary of the deadly wildfire.
Here’s a selection of comments:
– Jen Lawton: I haven’t watched it and I don’t want to. Many residents opted to not relive that day for this documentary, some of my family members included. They didn’t want the painful reminder of what was supposed to be their forever home ... burned to the ground and nothing but dirt and the chimney remained.
– Roxanne Daniel: Absolutely heartbreaking.
– Susan Frye: I watched it over here in England, it was so sad. The young girl who lost her grandfather! What an amazing young person, and how awful for her to go through that!
– Jeannie Southard: I did. Very interesting. Could have been twice as long. More of an overview. I know there were a lot more stories of escape, heroism, and personal anecdotes I would have liked to have seen. I found it very interesting, but it was more an overview than an in-depth documentary.
– Pamela Gustafson Crane: I watched both. I use to live there and lost a personal friend. The storyline was good with both shows but many missed opportunities to personalize more. PG&E should be punished. This story is not over. Channel 10, our local network has an awesome series called fire..power..money...three shows detailing PG&E history...and how it relates to the fires. A must watch.
– Marissa Tweedy: I bawled my eyes out. Especially the poor kids on the bus.
– Lisa A. Johnston: I thought it was pretty good but could have been better. As others have mentioned it could have been longer with more info about the town and it’s residents, more interviews of survivors or those who lost a loved one and more info on how and why the fire started.
– Ken Stokes: I think that there are too many people trying to capitalize off the devastating event of the Camp Fire. They are also only using the information that they where allowed to use and didn’t even bring up the fact that there were a lot more deaths than reported. They also don’t bring up a lot of other issues that happened during and after the fire.
– Debi Brumfield: It made tears come to my eyes, the poor people. Fear was way to much.
– Nor Cal: I cried a lot.
– Nancy Salcedo: Wish the bus driver had been interviewed. He saved two teachers and a bus full of kids.
– Rosa Meza: Nancy Salcedo: YES!!! I thought the same. How much focus and fear he had to battle to keep everyone safe. On top of if he, too, had a family there... pets, property. That man or woman IS A HERO.
– Jessica Harrison: It was sad but I think there could of been more to it like more interviews of residents, and more info on the fire.
– Christine Daugherty: I have decided not to watch it I don’t think I can handle it.
– Esther Lemire: I liked it. It was to the point.
– Joshua Bybee: It was good, but I feel like it was a missed opportunity to talk about why it happened and how to prevent them. It was good, but only 40 minutes? I personally feel like it could have covered a lot more, delivered a stronger message, and done more good. Just my opinion of course.
– Jon Law: I think it was absolutely perfect. 40 minutes is good. Don’t need a mini series.
– Teri Stout-Ives: No. I don’t think I need a reminder.
– Darren Courtney: I believe the Frontline version was a little more informative and a better production. I mean Netflix did a a good job.
– Karen Hanson: great show.. just sat here and watched it... cried when the young gal talked about them finding her grandpa’s body.