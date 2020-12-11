Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some of what we like is closed, some things we just don’t want to risk. We asked our Facebook crowd, “What are you missing the most? Bowling? Card games? Neighborhood barbecues? Going to shows? … Tell us what and who you miss the most.” Here are some of the responses:
-- Rosemary Elizabeth Adams: Family and friends. Working with the children!
-- John Hemphill: I miss freedom.
-- Kathy Palacios: I miss the movies. But just popcorn would suffice. If Cinemark would just open to sell popcorn I’d be happy to buy some every weekend and maybe a few nights a week too.
-- Cecelia Horton: Just going out if I want.
-- Susie Gaines Cauchi: … The things that I miss are activities that I’m happy to put on hold in order for all of us to be safe and healthy. Gathering in person with my dad, mom and sister, visiting my step-mom in her memory care unit (before the shut down, she knew who I was still; now, there’s no recognition whatsoever), concerts, great music in a small nightclub, tagging along on business trips with my love, family travel/vacations, large dinner parties with loved ones, throwing my 10-year old twin boys an appropriate birthday party with their friends (they’re now missing two years in a row), hugging my friend after the sudden loss of her young husband, having my hair washed in a salon sink (doesn’t feel as good by a 10-year old leaning over the bathtub), properly grieving the loss of loved ones by gathering afterwards and hugging, sharing stories, crying and laughing together… these are the things that feed my soul, and yet I’m still willing to sacrifice all of them to keep all of you (and us) safe.
-- Patty Berry: Fellowship and laughter with friends and Church.
-- Eddie Alcantar: Disneyland, live concerts and Maui.
In an earlier post, we referred to newly elected mayors, council members, board members. We asked, “What do you want to say to them? What advice do they need?”
-- Steve Morrell: Help our businesses stay afloat. Who’s going to eat outside when you’re freezing. People are getting a little tired of the same old news.
-- Pamela Warmack: I hope they’ll all work together for the short- and long-term benefit of Marysville. I wish them all the very best!
-- Tom Gagner: I’d like to know if they’re ready to fill Ellis Lake in with rubble from all the “historic buildings” and build a Costco.
-- Jeff Robinson: Bypassing Wheatland and Marysville is a must!
-- Pam Worrell: We need more cell tower capacity in foothills. When high traffic, we have no service. During wildfires, we have zero communication .
We also asked our readers what’s important in life besides the pandemic. “Not to say the coronavirus isn’t of prime importance, but there are likely other subjects that might deserve a little more attention. What do you think?”
-- Chalice Hall: Maybe focus on the mental health of the kids in our town, they are suffering and miss school.
-- Gay Galvin: People might be sick of it, but they still aren’t paying attention. Congratulations to Sutter county for having the highest positivity rate in the state! You are number one! And Yuba county isn’t far behind. So, as a public service, the news media needs to keep reminding people about how serious this is.
-- Loretta Burke: I’d like to see more affordable senior housing. Seniors also need more good skilled nursing and long term care facilities. I’m happy to see the attractive new HUD housing being built on Garden Hwy. Also, nice to have a new Dollar General and a new Ampla facility all on Garden Hwy. There’s also a new Adventist Urgent Care at Bogue and Garden Hwy. Keep up the good work in bringing more attractive low income housing and shopping in the south part of Yuba City
-- Missy Mason: The traffic in Marysville is awful. ...
-- Nate Pomeroy: Unemployment.
-- Pamela Warmack: We could discuss how Marysville roadways and traffic are going to deal with the additional traffic expected to be generated by trucks hauling debris from the fires this year. As illustrated by the call put out by Double D Transportation who is looking for Truckers, Owner Operators and brokers to support California fire cleanup projects at various locations in Butte, Lassen, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Trinity and Yuba counties. The work will start in early December 2020 and will run continually Mon thru Sat, over a 4-5 month period. ...