Frequently, now days, we hear of criminals being caught partly because there was a video camera catching them in the act; and we often see requests by law enforcement for information about someone caught on camera. There are cameras deployed in many public places, businesses, schools, homes, intersections.
We asked our Facebook friends: How do you feel about the growing presence of security cameras? A good thing? A little scary? Is there a point where you start worrying, even though you’re a good and honest citizen? Or is it nothing to worry about – just another set of eyes watching out for you? Should a line be drawn somewhere?
Comments:
– Stephen Pembroke Marshall: California’s Caltrans cameras. The still image from each camera is viewable on the app and updated every 2 or 3 minutes or if using the web page you can watch live video. How do I feel about it? Not sure how this many cameras could possibly be necessary and I wonder how much it cost to install them all. And this is just Caltrans cameras, I’m sure there are other agencies plus small businesses and the private sector ... so many cameras its ridiculous
– Daniel Powell: If YOU are not using a camera at all you have a legitimate concern. If, however, you are using a camera then you undoubtedly have captured images of unsuspecting people not intended to be in your frame (background) and actually have nothing to complain about. Caltrans cameras are there for safety reasons, not as spy networks, though the footage they capture could go a long way in determining ‘cause and effect’ in the case of an accident or other crime being committed on the highways. Maybe the problem is there are too many cameras for you to keep up with? Curious.
– Stephen Pembroke Marshall: Daniel Powell: I was mostly pointing out an app that shows there are a large number of cameras which are available for all to view and I added my opinion/thoughts on the cost/necessity of a huge system of cameras which may or may not be taxpayer funded. They don’t offer much as spy cameras (my inner child was disappointed) but they do have a practical purpose and I have searched for years waiting for California to make a system of highway cameras open to the public ...
– Kary Hauck: I don’t mind at all. Its always good to have an extra set of eyes out there. And it is a great tool for law enforcement to bring criminals to justice. It’s my feeling that criminals are aware that they are being watched, which can be a deterrent.
– Carlos Horan: Cameras help to identify the bad guys. I love it and encourage them. Locks keep honest people honest. A bad guy doesn’t care. They are desperate. More cameras!
– Ashley Thoj: It’s a good thing to have them. I think I feel safer knowing that there are cameras watching me because what if something happened? At least there are cameras that can point out what happened.
– Kimberly Contreras: They are helpful. I draw the line with any smart technology in my home that can be used to spy on my family. Things such as Google, Ring, Smart Tv’s and Alexia. All can be manipulated.
– Diane Washburn: I think it’s sad that it’s become necessary, but it helps me feel a little safer. I also think it’s a deterrent for some (obviously not all) and I’m all for accountability.
– Scott Northrup: Video surveillance of public spaces seems like a great idea. It’s also how many great scifi horror movies are based on. The plot always goes: people in power take freedom from the people, and use universal video surveillance to enforce their reign. Hero has to figure out a way to beat said surveillance to overthrow evil government.
– Anita Yost-Ratcliff: I don’t care if they have them or how many there are – only in public of course. But I don’t think it helps in any way because all the people who have the doorbell camera are saying they can’t use them for some reason when someone take things of their porch so all the they can do is alert every one else and post videos. But from what they have been saying those might not be allowed to be used. Is this true and if it is why?
– Sharon Murphy: Video camera footage helps solve crimes. I watch true crime shows and there are countless cash register videos of murderers buying axes, shovels, plastic tarps, big plastic bins, gallons of bleach, which help prosecution rates. What really bothers me are people that whip out their phone to film someone getting attacked, or drowning. Filming it, so they can put it on social media. That mindset scares the hell out of me.
– Thane Wheeler: Freedom is just another word for nothing left to loose. Brave new world here we come one camera at a time..
– Jeffrey Andrus: What is taking place in China is scary and is what we should be avoiding in the U.S. Far too much power for any government.
– Jacob Cairnes: The current generation of kids will never know privacy to the extent of past generations.
– David Goodman: There are well over a million laws on the books. So many, they can’t even count them. The IRS has over 20,000! Trust me, those saying it’s a good thing are just simple minded. They are breaking some law every day!
– Patrick Cahill: Definitely a good thing, most people behave themselves in public but there are some that need watching. How many “Police Brutality” or “Police are racists” claims have been debunked by body cams? More public cameras can only lead to a better behaved public.
– Jennifer Dost: If you’re not breaking the law then you have nothing to worry about.
– Kari Olson: The problem with that argument is laws can be changed and at some point in time the laws could become unfair and only based on controlling the population to the benefit of oligarchs and corrupt leaders. I’m just as guilty as the next person, having all kinds of tech; however, I do know that it could come back and bite me in the butt someday. Same goes for DNA tests. They seem harmless until they aren’t. China is a good example of this. They seem to be headed that way.
– Debi Brumfield: I have a lot of integrity and that is what keeps me from doing bad things cause I know God is always watching
– Warren Mader: It’s a little thing called integrity, doing the right thing even when no one is watching. If you’re not doing anything wrong then what do you have to worry about?
– Jeffrey Andrus: Think it is good so long as they are not all owned and operated by the Feds. Private ownership on homes and biz is the way it should stay. We are not China and never should be.
– Carla Burnside: As long as you’re being honest what does a difference does it make.
– Dee Ann Byrd: more concerned about the growing need to have one.
– Geoff Cowan: Dee: I don’t think there is a growing need to have one. Crime has dropped over the last 3 decades, however the media, the camera manufacturers and the politicians are trying to scare people. That combined with the fact that due to the internet and 24 hour news cycle, we are aware of every candy bar theft in the middle of nowhere now causes people to feel unsafe. In general this is the safest time in history as far as crime goes.
– Shawn Robinson: I don’t mind all the cameras as long – as you’re being honest you have nothing to worry about, so bring on the cameras!
– Dave Chapman: It’s a good thing. As long as it doesn’t start to violate our constitutional rights. There are satellites overhead all day taking pictures and video of everything everywhere.
– Jacob Cairnes: Some of these comments worry me. The amount of acceptance to daily intrusions is mind boggling. This is why 1984 should be standard reading in schools, lol. “The choice for mankind lies between freedom and happiness and for the great bulk of mankind, happiness is better.” – George Orwell
– Jacob Cairnes: Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.
– Daniel Powell: If you’re not doing anything illegal a camera watching should not be a problem. If you think it’s intrusive then maybe you’re thinking about doing something illegal. ‘BIg Brother’ IS watching! That’s good for the law abiding citizen and bad for the would-be criminal.
– Roberta Surprenant: I was just about to post regarding this. What sort of special stupid invites big brother into their bedroom? The doorbell cameras are creepy enough but setting up surveillance inside a house is waaay creepy.