The Appeal is hosting an informal online survey concerning readers’ attitudes about the pandemic. It’s an update of a survey we did back in July, in which just more than 200 respondents took part.
We ask about your level of concern, whether you’ve been tested, whether someone close has contracted the virus, your attitude about face masks, economic impacts, whether you’ll take the vaccine ... And we allowed comments. To participate, go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/PandemicPart2, or go to our webpage at appealdemocrat.com and find the Pandemic Survey link at the top of the home page, or go to our Facebook page.
Here’s a sample of the general comments:
-- “The blatant disregard for mask wearing has been seen by all levels of Law Enforcement locally. I wish they and others were held accountable for breaking COVID protocol, and led by example. If everyone collectively works towards ending this, we can”
-- “I am ashamed of the response I have seen in our community and the blatant disregard for the health and safety of others. Doing my part is pointless when those around me at work and community are not.”
-- “The county supervisors could support Dr. Luu better than they have and get the word out about masks and distancing far better than they have. Only Supervisor Bradford has taken any interest in keeping the public informed.”
*
Not too long ago, we asked our Facebook friends what they miss in the midst of the pandemic.
“Whether we’re all adhering to all advisories and mandates or picking and choosing, there is definitely a general attitude of guardedness,” we posited. “What are you missing the most? Bowling? Card games? Neighborhood barbecues? Going to shows at the Burrows Theatre? Club meetings? Movies? Tell us what and who you miss the most:
-- Toni Bryant: I don’t miss any of those things. I miss empathy and compassion, I miss people that want to protect each other from becoming ill. I miss selflessness. My family has been hit hard during this pandemic. We got very sick with it, our business has shut down. Our friend passed away from it a couple days ago … With that said..we will continue to do whatever we need to to help squash this. I miss most being around people and giving a handshake or a hug...
Wes Porter: … If you miss selflessness and compassion, then join a church or go find ways to serve. It’s through service of our neighbor that we personally experience the things you are talking about. … Taking away Americans’ freedom is not pushing for selflessness. It happens through each persons agency to choose. Sorry if this came off as negative. I just don’t support mandating shutdowns to save less than 1% of the population.
-- Tori Hatton: I miss not having constant anxiety about getting sick and possibly dying or having long-term health problems.
-- Michelle Herman: Movies, the zoo, and just trips out as a family. My son falls into the at-risk category so we are being extra careful. Those might have been open but not wise for us. We have made new but different memories, though, and those are just as important. We aren’t actually missing out. It is just different.
-- Kimberly Smith: Hanging out with family and friends. In the few times we have, doing so without feeling guilty or worried you’re making the wrong decision. Also concerts and amusement parks/zoos/museums/play places.
-- Amy Nore: The many parades in our area: Bok Kai, Christmas Parade and stroll, and Veterans Parade.
-- Kari Olson: My grandchildren. I’ve lost almost an entire year with them and it will probably be a good six months or more before I’m going to be able to spend time with them, kiss them, hug them, sit next to them, etc. Still, I don’t want anybody to die so it will all be worth it in the end. ...
-- Timara Hodges: Being able to leave my work at work.
-- Jenn Gilmore: I was focusing on the ‘can’t dos’ but then I realized how nice it is to be able to enjoy the Christmas season with my family for once. Usually, there are so many things that have to be done, and I’m running around getting everything done for the “Perfect Christmas” that I never get to just enjoy the time. This year, each evening we watch a Christmas movie in our pajamas and then go for a drive and look at lights. ...
-- Angie Archer Gates: All of our community events that made funds to help our fellow community members.
-- Joseph Moye: I miss so many annual events right now, events I perform in and all of the incredibly talented people who are involved in them, as well as all those friends who attend every year. The personal gatherings as well, the traditional Christmas party is out this year, our gathering of the Kids and Grandkids to open presents Christmas Eve, not this year. What an incredibly difficult task we have before us. I hope everyone can find something to hold them up and keep them strong this Christmas.
-- Judy Mann: I miss being in “Social Gatherings” the one thing we can’t do. I miss the smiles and the hugs of our community... I just miss being “close together”
-- Janet Cufaude Johnson: My quilt guild meetings. Seeing the ladies and gentlemen. Showing off our quilts and sharing what’s going on. Visiting and learning from the teachers.