We asked Facebook Friends: “As we’re receiving our vote-by-mail ballots and as we’re getting closer to California’s early primary:
What is/are the biggest issue(s) in your opinion that you want local candidates to address? Biggest issue for presidential candidates to address?
Responses:
-- Renea Dees: The fight against Socialism in America.
-- Paul Guevara: Shared 50/50 parenting.
– Shannon Sullivan-Brown: No more taxes, bonds. I’m tapped out.
– Dawn Ward: We need housing
Sometimes it’s hard to tell whether it’s for real or if it’s satire... One of our respondents keeps an account called “Plumas Lake HOA” to lampoon (we think!) home owners associations. Some other commenters had trouble discerning the humor of it ... or maybe they were being satirical right back at him!
-- Plumas Lake HOA: As far as biggest issues right now it is the ridiculous amount of political signs all over Plumas Lake. Mix those in with garage sales, and lost animal signs, and we have a recipe for a junk yard.
Don’t even get me started on the TRASH CANS ON THE STREET FROM LAST WEEK.
-- Patrick Cahill: Plumas Lake HOA your life must be a breeze if you have to worry about trash cans on the street.
-- Plumas Lake HOA: Patrick Cahill, well the breeze isn’t too pleasant with all the trash in the streets.
Further more, we love a clean neighborhood.
-- Kenny Ines: Plumas Lake HOA, move to a place that has an HOA. PROBLEM SOLVED!!
-- Plumas Lake HOA: Kenny Ines, I did.
-- Kenny Ines: Plumas Lake HOA, good for you! So why are you complaining about Plumas Lake?!
-- Plumas Lake HOA: Kenny Ines, I don’t understand your question.
-- Kenny Ines: Plumas Lake HOA,, it’s pretty straightforward and simple.
I don’t have the time or enough crayons to explain it to you.
– Plumas Lake HOA: Kenny Ines please explain.
Kenny Ines: Plumas Lake HOA, find a three year old to explain it to you.
We asked, “In the way of retail opportunities, what’s best locally? What do we need? What about eateries?”
-- María Ruiz: I think retail stores will be a thing of the past in most towns. Even major malls that were previously successful in big metro areas like the Bay Area, San Diego, etc. are shutting down. Retail stores are transitioning towards a greater online presence.
Our focus should shift towards entertainment development. Like others have mentioned, a skating rink, a drive-in theater, more non-chain restaurants would really spruce up the area.
In my perfect world, I’d envision a downtown strip full of entertainment and dining options similar to midtown in Sacramento, 3rd street promenade in Santa Monica, or Gaslamp in San Diego.
I do, however, think a Trader Joe’s would be very successful in the Yuba-Sutter area given its unique, high-quality and affordable products.
-- Kristina Candy: Skate rink, mini golf, drive in, arcade, more entertainment options.
-- Joe Ehrlich: No more franchises or chains!