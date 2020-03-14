The Appeal weekly posts questions our Facebook page. This week we posted that we’ll be doing a project on climate change, including an informal survey. We asked readers what sorts of questions we should ask about the topic.
Here is a selection of
responses:
– Charles Sharp: Don’t forget to include that the Yuba Water Agency is planning on building a $160 million dollar additional spillway to handle potential “atmospheric river” rain events. Stages of denial:
Stage 1: Deny the problem exists. Stage 2: Deny we’re the cause. Stage 3: Deny it’s a problem. Stage 4: Deny we can solve. Stage 5: It’s too late. People deny because, secretly, they realize to accept this preposterous claim would mean they would have to do something that will cost them time and money. Nature is like a virus, it really matter what people think, it is going to keep on doing its thing. Global Climate Warming is caused by burning fossil fuel that puts CO2 in the atmosphere.
– Diane Funston: Ignorance. Climate change is real and getting worse.
– Jeff Robinson: ... For about the last four billion years! Bahahaha.
– Kayla Bandurske: Wow, tough crowd. First part of the series might need to start off with some clear definitions of what climate change is, and separate it from politics. You may need to start every article with that. Best of luck, guys.
– Robert Walsh: Can’t imagine why your readership is declining... Maybe do a series on where all our tax money is going. People will actually read that.
– Pamela Jeffers: Please point out how much CO2 wildfires are adding to the atmosphere every year here in our state. Maybe the Gov. will address that.
– Gail Parrish: The. Climate. Changes. It’s not man-made and there is nothing we can do to stop it. What we can do is what we have always done, and that is to adapt.
– Mark J Currier: Begin on first day of spring. On first day of summer, next fall and then winter again. Great way to illustrate climate change!
– Starla Montgomery: The weather changes and how it can be because of global warming.
– Alexander William: Seriously! Climate change? That’s a giant communist hoax! Do something relevant like the homeless problem.
– Debi Brumfield: Climate change has happened all these years.
– Aaron Watkins: I think you would be doing a disservice to your readers if you tried to present climate change and climate change deniers on equal footing. One is backed up by a consensus of the vast majority of scientists around the world and one is a vocal anti-science minority.
– Gail Parrish: ... Show me the science. And why wouldn’t us “climate change deniers” be given an equal footing?
– Aaron Watkins: ... Out of curiosity, do you consider yourself a person that is persuaded by evidence? If so, what type of evidence would it take to change your mind?
– Gail Parrish: ...A more interesting question to ask would be, is our social, political and economic response justified with the information we have on hand?