With the deadline for filing for candidacy approaching (the deadline was Friday, except for extensions granted in races where the incumbent is not filing for re-election), we were curious what’s on voters’ minds.
We asked, “What do you hope to hear candidates for local county and city boards and councils discuss? What are the main concerns for Yuba City? For Marysville? For Linda/Olivehurst? Other communities and for rural Yuba and Sutter counties?”
Some of the responses:
– Kim Hough: Business support for more child care options, homelessness, mental health supports, affordable housing, increased chain retail.
– Scott Northrup. Building affordable multifamily housing.
– Warren Mader: Scott Northrup so more section 8?
– Scott Northrup: Warren Mader: yes, and more midrange rent apartments. Rent in this area has doubled in the past two years because the inventory of rentals is completely gone. Supply and demand. Right now we have zero supply, unless you want to pay over $1k a month for a 2-bedroom apartment, or over $2k a month to rent a house.
– Warren Mader: Scott Northrup so more government assistance, that’ll fix it.
– Scott Northrup: Warren Mader would you rather spend taxpayer money cleaning up homeless camps, and the millions of dollars we now have to spend to repair the levees? Or would you rather spend that helping struggling families be in a home? The “do nothing” option doesn’t exist.
– Pamela Jeffers: We also need housing that single people can afford on one salary. I pay over $1k per month for a tiny 1 bedroom apt., while there are very few quality jobs in the area.
– Scott Premier: I’d like to know why a Yuba City council member had to publicly apologize without an explanation of the act.
– Warren Mader: Homeless crisis, infrastructure, and taxes.
– Robyn Keleher Hauck: The abandoned mall is privately owned. Maybe the owners will find something to do with it.
– Amanda Farrel: lFinish the roads in Olivehurst!
– Charles Nott: City councilmen in Marysville that actually (cared) about the city would be nice. Over the last eight years there’s been a lot of bad decisions made at City Hall including wasting money on surveys that don’t go anywhere. What about the spirit of our city has been allowed to die slowly?
– Wendy Morgan: Allow all county residents the option to participate in The Pace Program!
– Deanna Pedley: You can’t register as a Republican. What has this state come to?