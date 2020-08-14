This past week, we posed a couple questions to Facebook friends. First, we asked, “Any words of advice (or encouragement, skepticism, criticism) for federal legislators, as they continue to fail at agreeing to a virus relief package?” Some of the responses:
-- Alex Luevano: Try to match people’s income for unemployment. Tax cut, not deferred taxes, not from social security but from federal income tax.
-- Jeffrey Zablotsky: We already have term limits: it’s called VOTING ...never vote incumbent...
-- Gary Baland: Who didn’t see this coming? The House and Senate should have sat down, like they did before, and designed a plan. They didn’t and now they have to defend each element of their plan. Congress knows what needs to be done, they need to figure out how to get it done. We don’t really know what’s being discussed, all we get is the headlines. The unemployed need help.
-- StevenTeri Olsgard: … Yes the unemployment does need help but for us who are essential workers making less than unemployment there is a problem.
-- Christine Laing: I am happy with what we have for now. Let’s give it some time and see what else needs to be done. Either way nothing will happen until September with Congress on break for their conventions.
-- Pete Dailey: How about bringing the one the house passed weeks ago to the floor of the senate for a vote? … If you have a concern about something specific in the house bill that should be removed then amend it while it’s on the senate floor, pass the amended bill, and work out the differences in conference committee.: #Civics.
-- Kurt Crawford: How about, do your job, people are dying out here!
-- Karen Wood Fuller: TIME FOR TERM LIMITS!
For a little fun we asked, “What have you been binge watching?” Responses included;
-- Lisa Roberts: Rewatching Doctor Who on HBO Max and just started Umbrella Academy on Netflix.
-- Sherry Hoon: The Outsider on HBO. Typical Stephen King
-- Doris Melendez: Gilmore Girls! It’s hilarious.
-- Pamela Jeffers: I love binge-watching the Hobbit and Lord of the Rings trilogies, as well as the Harry Potter movie series. LOL!!
-- Ali Nooteboom: Christmas movies!! They always cheer me up. Polar Express & Elf are a few of my favorites?
-- Scott Northrup: We have been binge watching In The Dark on Netflix.....and a gazillion other shows also.....
-- Cynthia Fontayne: Every British detective series we can find.
-- Shayna Dickinson Dantzler: Netflix-the ranch, orange is the new black, hart of dixie, breaking bad. Could use a new one, any suggestions? Lol
-- Lisa Morrell: Shayna Dickinson Dantzler: Schitts Creek is good.
-- Ken Lyon: Shayna Dickinson Dantzler: Bloodline and Better Call Saul.
-- Angel Hafelfinger: Lol The Brady Bunch & Little House on the Prairie.