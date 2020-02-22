We recently asked our Facebook friends to play along and imagine they were visiting the big city.
“You and one other person get into an elevator. That person says, ‘Hi, I’m a state legislator from a big city. Where are you from?’
“You tell the legislator you’re from (Yuba-Sutter-Colusa). The legislator asks, ‘Hmmm ... I don’t know anything about that community.’
“You’ve got about 30 seconds until the elevator ride is over. What do you say?
– Ted Langdell: It’s a growing and diverse area north of Sacramento that has a variety of positive attributes, including the fact that it’s two hours from a lot of places people like to go visit, but then return home. And for visitors to our area, there are different things to do, and we’re only two hours from where they may live. Marysville is undergoing a Renaissance and looking forward and upward. Parts of the area are becoming home to people from Sacramento and the Bay Area. It costs less to acquire property here than in more populated places. And the community is working on attracting business and people who are seeking new opportunities, a change, or who wish to make a positive contribution to our community.
– Charles Sharp: It does seem like Marysville is coming together and trying to work better together. Due, in part, to the emerging influence of the Yuba Water Agency.
– Julie Martin Coulson: We have a beautiful lake in the middle of our town that we are working on cleaning up. We have different festivals and parades. One being the Bok Kai parade that pays tribute to the Chinese water god. We have a sense of community. When a tragedy happens the town rallies together with our neighbor town and raises money for the victims. We have fishing, hunting and local hiking places within an hour drive. The people are friendly and helpful. So I invite you to have lunch downtown and take a stroll and look at our little shops.
– Shannon Sullivan-Brown: We have the smallest mountain range in the world.
– Charles Sharp: That the Yuba River runs through this area and the Yuba Water Agency is one of the major players in the water management business in Northern California. And, they can learn more about this area at: https://visityubasutter.com.
– Jeff Pierce Jr.: We are the heart of Northern California agriculture.
– Jenna Cooper: I live at the base of the world’s smallest mountain range.
– Chuck Smith: Nick Bonham: actually, mostly non-partisans, but more Republicans than Democrats.
– Micke Olsen: Lots of good people here, including people from other countries, and a large and pleasant Sikh population.
– Kurt Gaston: Sacramento is 45 minutes away... they know about this community...
– Shannon Sullivan-Brown: One word...water.