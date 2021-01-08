What do you call the people who breached security and flooded into the U.S. Capitol Wednesday? That’s just one point of contention amongst those who wanted to comment this week.
We asked Facebook friends what was going through their minds as the scenes in Washington, D.C., unfolded Wednesday and days after. Here’s a small selection from more than 400 posts:
-- Darold Heikens: Protesting is using your first amendment rights. Looting, breaking and entering, destroying property and attacking police and civil servants is illegal and should result in arrests and convictions no matter what color of skin you have.
-- Lorelei Munger: After reading the posts here I sorrowfully must remind people that the White House and the U.S. Capitol building are two different buildings and not even on the same street.
-- Charish Allgood: … We have ID for everything else, so why can’t we have voter ID and Thumb prints like Afghanistan does?
-- Lorelei Munger: Yes voter ID, but we also need the states to chuck their voter registration rolls and ask everyone to re-register at the registrar’s office not DMV or online. Voting is a privilege and it shouldn’t be easy or lax.
-- Jazmin Meza: Those same people wanted the government to take lethal action against BLM protesters. Hypocrisy at its finest.
-- Jackie Houser Sillman: Don’t agree and didn’t agree when it happened in Seattle or Wisconsin, etc. Not a way to get your point across and to be respected for your position.
-- Nicole Walters: They stopped being protestors when they forcibly entered the Capitol building. Protesting is legal, sedition is not. Words matter, choose them carefully.
-- Bernie Irwin: No good, kind words to be said to protesters. It was a sad day for Americans. There is nothing to be proud of as Americans. How can other world leaders see us as equals? The lasting effects are scary. Our future is in danger. We still have two weeks to go, what more can happen? I fear for my children.
-- Dennis Hively: President Trump brought hope for Americans and the socialist democrats have taken it all away.
-- Gabi Tanguay: Those that broke into the Capitol are as much Trump supporters as the rioters in WI, OR, WA, were BLM. There are anarchists that will act out no matter who is protesting or why. If the outcome of this election were reversed this would still be happening. Just earlier, longer, more violent with different people if the last year is an example of how left protests go.
-- Kevin Kable: I didn’t see any rioting. Looked like a peaceful protest.
-- Deneen Torres: It’s a horrible disgrace. Unfortunately the current occupant of the White House has incited this violence and has done nothing but caused division and hate in our country. It’s so so sad that it has come to this. Unfortunately I can’t say I’m surprised by it. In fact I’ve been expecting something like this happening for months. Trump and his cult followers need to be held accountable. Sad sad day today. On a good note Georgia came through for democracy and I will celebrate that today. The future is looking bright for our country with the new administration. Having a president who is actually presidential and has empathy will be a breath of fresh air.
-- Joseph Moye: I don’t see how this type of protest will make us great again. I fear our Nation is tarnishing any respect we had in global terms
-- Lacie Robertson: I would like all media outlets to stop calling them rioters; 99 percent of them are peaceful protesters and for you to lump all the people protesting along with the 1 percent is not right.
-- Agua Cate: … white domestic terrorist sounds better.
-- Agua Cate: … ooops I meant white thug looters.