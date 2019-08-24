With gun violence seemingly on the rise, and recent mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton, there’s renewed discussion, nationally, about so-called “red flag” laws.
California had already passed the gun violence restraining order law – a red flag law – that went into effect in 2016. The law allows the temporary removal of firearms from individuals who pose a threat of harm to themselves or others. Only immediate family or law enforcement can file a petition for the removal of firearms.
We asked our Facebook friends, “What do you think of the law. Do you think it helps keep people safe? Does it go too far, or not far enough?”
Comments included:
– Holly Magiera: The law should be extended...not just family members or law enforcement should be able to file a concern.
– Melissa Gaiser Jasso: When gun free zones like Chicago, where guns are heavily regulated, have the greatest gun casualties... it’s time to regulate guns more? Why is the emphasis and blame removed from the shooter? It would make more sense to investigate the actual people doing the shooting and not their choice of weapon.
– Kayla Bandurske: I would also support removal of military grade weapons from public sale along with a well-funded no questions asked buy-back program.
– Lawrence J Pervier Jr: Once again laws only hurt law abiding citizens. California has and will be leading the nation to infringe upon ones constitutional rights. Glad I don’t live there anymore!
– Kari Olson: Until there are gun laws in every state it is going to be pretty hard to curb the gun problem. When someone can drive over the state line and buy whatever they want it doesn’t help the state that has the laws much.
– Mark J Currier: Kari Olson huh? Show me a single gun law that ever saved anyone? Laws don’t save people, good guys with guns save thousands!
– Kari Olson: You must be joking. Laws certainly do save people. Why have any if they don’t. Laws save people every single day.
– David Goodman: Kari Olson Federal law says it is illegal to purchase a firearm from a state other than your state of residence. Are you suggesting that gun laws don’t work?
– Kari Olson: I know, just like seat belt laws, DUI laws, etc., they are a joke. No lives have been saved after those laws were enacted.
– Jen Lawton: Most people who are threats to the public start by telling non-family members that they are going to kill someone. So, if only immediate family members or law enforcement can petition for removal of firearms from people, then your scope is limited.
– Dan Finlon: I don’t feel like we should remove firearms at all, because all it does is harm and violate the second amendment. Even if we did ban firearms in the US, there would still be more mass murders with another method. In Israel it’s mandatory for the citizens to be armed, and not many mass shootings have taken place because of it.
– Jaek Hartley: These laws will only affect those who possess firearms legally. This won’t stop crazed lunatics who have gotten these firearms through robbery, black market, etc. On top of all of that it’s a slippery slope because let’s say California hypothetically decides that anyone who is a conservative or doesn’t vote the progressive party line is a threat, and therefore should have their guns taken away under these laws because obviously they aren’t in the right mind to vote the right way... Then what?
– JoAnne Hudson Murdock: I am sure the founding fathers did not envision guns that could kill dozens of people in 30 seconds. Common sense needs to prevail in modern times.
– Eddie Woods: JoAnne, civilians owned cannons and ships of war. Repeating arms had been around for about 75 years at the time. They didn’t have to “envision” what you suggest because they could literally see it.
– Geoff Cowan: Eddie you might want to check your time frame a little. There were no repeating arms when the constitution was drafted. As a matter of fact no one who signed the constitution lived to see repeating arms.
– Jeffrey Andrus: Gun Violence is not on the rise. It has actually fallen. Mass shooting have gone up (around 400 deaths a year). Overall all gun deaths are down down down.
– Warren Mader: Red flag laws are a big middle finger to due process. Unconstitutional and illegal.
– Shanika Iris Rose: If the person admits to having firearms it helps. If they don’t, police need to do a search in those situations.
– Scott Sharrock: Better yet we could acknowledge that as a society we have allowed our kids to become desensitized beasts, as each generation has failed to instill basic values like personal responsibility, moral compass, and respect. We have more gun laws than can be counted, yet the problem persists. Applying band aids to hemorrhages not only fails to cure the problem it also clearly illustrates many people’s inability to see beyond the surface. Laughable!