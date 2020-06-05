What Do You Think?
We asked our Facebook friends their thoughts on how they think people are adhering to safety precautions.
“How do you feel people are doing adhering to safety precautions, such as wearing masks, staying six feet apart, limiting non-essential travel? Do you make decisions on where to conduct business based on how you think the businesses stick to the ‘mandates’ on masks and distancing?”
Here are some of the responses:
-- Kimberly Joia P: All the stores and restaurants are being required by the county to post signs, however most of them are not really enforcing it. Which is completely fine with me. I go to the ones that are not enforcing masks.
-- Daniel Powell: ... You’re the problem and should be held liable for promoting irresponsible actions that endanger others. You’ll be losing your leader in a few months and will be headless, which is good for the rest of us.
-- Susan Oestreicher: ...How do we decide what is the best practice? If you ask me within your domain I won’t quibble and I will wear one. Otherwise I don’t wear a mask and am not offended by places that don’t have employees wearing them. I’m a school district employee and starting today the Gov. has mandated we wear masks at work. Fortunately that’s only a couple of hours a week and I’m usually in a vehicle by myself.
-- Bridgette Schaffner: As a school employee also; I will be required to wear a mask 7 hours a day. Yes, it’s going to suck! However, for my mother (who resides with us and is a cancer victim) as well as my husband - I will do as needed to protect them. In addition though, I do believe that it’s going to be extremely difficult to get the kids to wear the masks all day. Our jobs are going to be more difficult upon return to school! In full disclosure however, I admit I do not always wear my mask - but will do so if I know social distancing is not feasible. I do have issues with getting too hot and thus begin feeling sick while wearing it for lengths of time. But I have to do what’s right for my family. All this being said, I still believe everyone has their rights of choice.
-- Jana Shannon: No one is enforcing anything. So do I choose to shop based on that? I’m so disappointed in people. They have a choice to not mask. I have a problem with the lack of caring, of courtesy.
-- JoAnne Hudson Murdock: ... That is my problem too, that basically these people are saying they don’t care about other people. That just seems mean, and not how things used to be.
-- Beverly Cameron: I’m very disappointed in the local businesses that aren’t enforcing masks And even more so today’s editorial “Our View” basically encouraging the community to let it slide ... I for one appreciate stores that are doing their best to follow the guidelines, protecting both their employees and their customers. Since the COVID-19 numbers are starting to climb again, I hope that people will see the mask as a much better alternative to shutting the community down again. As for me...I will wear a mask out of respect for others. Respect means a lot in these troubled times.
-- Debbie Marsh: For one, wearing masks is a recommendation, not a law. We have forgotten this is still America and we have freedom and the right to choose what’s best for us. Respect my space and I’ll respect yours.
-- Charles Sharp: It is all well and good for the county health officer to issue guidelines and recommendations, but to what avail if people are not listening? The county officials could do a 100% better job of supporting this but they have chosen not to. If the county were truly sincere they would also support the Sheriff playing a more active role in reminding people. However, officials seem to prefer abdicating these efforts and are more interested in focusing on getting back to business. This is how they have chosen to govern. Meanwhile, Dr. Luu continues to urge people to continue social distancing tactics, “This virus is still here with us, and I really want to encourage everyone to refrain from interacting for prolonged periods of time with people who don’t live in the same house as them”.
-- Toni Bryant: I wear my mask. At work and when shopping. I have personally been affected by covid19. I don’t wish it on anyone! So I will do my part. Unfortunately after memorial day and now the protests I fear we will have a huge uptick. I hope I’m wrong though.. Stay safe, be peaceful.
-- Janet Frye: I’m still wearing my mask and if I go somewhere and if people, especially employees, are not wearing theirs, I leave. If they are not concerned about safety, I’ll find another business that is.
-- Joseph Moye: What I am seeing is a great amount of non-compliant people, it could be a huge mistake for them and for us but we won’t know for sure until next month. I can say I am not enthusiastic about how others are following social distancing practices, but I am not planning to advocate against those not adhering to the rules to avoid altercations.