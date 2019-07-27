Editor’s Note: The Appeal–Democrat spoke to two chronic pain patients who, due to stigma surrounding the opioid issue, requested anonymity. Pseudonyms are used in this report.
Aside from those suffering from addiction and overdose and public health officials’ crackdown on prescriptions, another set of people can be counted victims in the opioid crisis.
Chronic pain patients – whether due to cancer, injury or disease – feel forgotten as regulations tighten prescribing and monitoring opioids.
A Yuba City resident, Nicole, 33, has dealt with chronic pain for the last decade. She has systemic scleroderma – an autoimmune disorder that affects the skin and internal organs – as well as two other disorders. After being misdiagnosed with fibromyalgia and after years of trying different prescriptions, her only options were a fentanyl back patch or a pain pump that would have to be surgically inserted. She opted to try the patch.
“It was the only thing to keep me functioning,” she said in a phone interview Thursday. “I was able to work two part–time jobs and do the mom–wife thing.”
She was on the patch for about a year when, in the spring of 2018, her pain specialist closed his practice and she had to go to a different primary care facility, which refused to prescribe the patch. Instead of a slow wean off of the addictive medicine, she said her specialist “ripped” her off the patch in less than one month.
“I flopped completely,” she said. “I was confined to my bed 23 hours a day.”
The pain started as generic muscle aches. Now, without medication, she said it feels like an abscessed tooth, but all over the body – sharp, achy, as if the muscles are being wrung like a rag. Her feet will swell and feel like they’re on fire, while her hands are extremely cold due to the lack of circulation going to her limbs.
“I’ve had kidney stones, I’ve given birth – I know pain,” she said. “It trumps all that.”
After eight months of trying medical marijuana, CBD (cannabidiol, which comes from the cannabis plant), and several steroids, she was finally referred to a local pain management clinic. Due to state and federal regulations, she’s been prescribed low–dosage generic morphine, which is only enough to keep her comfortable in bed, she said. She had to quit her jobs, she can’t take her children to the park and she can’t attend college in person (she would have been able to graduate in May 2018 but some classes could only be taken in person). She’s even seeing doctors at Stanford.
But in order to even get this medication, she had to sign a “controlled substances agreement contract.” That contract requires patients using opioids, benzodiazepines, tranquilizers or barbiturates to only use one pharmacy, be subject to random drug tests, attend doctor’s visits once per month no less than two days before medications are due to run out, and be subject to random pill counts.
While Nicole understands that safeguards need to be in place to protect against over prescribing and overdoses, she said it’s unfair to go from one extreme to another, especially as far as those with chronic pain are concerned.
“I’m afraid to even go in and tell my doctors (I need a higher dosage) because I’m afraid I’ll be discharged or they’ll think I’m just seeking drugs,” she said. “There’s a lot of pain patients feeling criminalized.”
Forty–nine–year–old Laura, also of Yuba City, was a longtime nurse before she broke her back and ankle in an accident that nearly paralyzed her. She especially understands how the opioid epidemic came to be, but said chronic pain is nuanced.
“When it happens to you, then it’s quite different,” she said in a phone interview Friday.
The strict regulations create hardships for people who won’t know if they will feel well enough to get out of bed that day. The most frustrating aspect, she said, is the requirement that patients can’t refill their prescriptions until the day you run out and it can only be filled at one pharmacy — further complicated if your doctor is out of the office and a visiting doctor doesn’t quite understand your pain.
“The withdrawals are very bad so even if you’re not feeling well, you have to go get it filled,” she said.
Guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain patients, published in 2016 by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, address when to initiate or continue opioids, dosage, duration and discontinuation, and assessing risk and addressing harms. The guidelines also discuss the high risk for addiction: an abuse rate of 0.7 percent with lower–dose chronic therapy to 6.1 percent with higher–dose chronic therapy. In primary care settings, CDC found the prevalence of opioid dependence ranged from 3 percent to 26 percent. In pain clinic settings, prevalence of addiction ranged from 2 percent to 14 percent.
“I think a lot of the blame is on pharmaceutical companies and I think as a nurse we’ve always been told if your patient is in pain, you treat them,” Laura said. “But a lot of them gave it out like candy and that’s why we have a problem … it makes it hard on people who need it.”
Dr. J. Eileen Morley, assistant medical director of Emergency Medicine at Adventist Health, said she sympathizes with chronic pain patients, some of whom do benefit from the long–term use of opioids.
“One of the major holes in the medical system is that there isn’t an easy pathway for patients to get connected with a pain management specialist if their primary care physician cannot adequately help them with their chronic pain,” Morley wrote in an email. “Pain management specialists have been overwhelmed with the number of patients seeking their expertise recently, and this can make them hard to get an appointment with.”
There isn’t a clear answer, Morley said, though she encourages patients to advocate and let major medical systems know that they should put money and focus into hiring more pain management physicians and pain management clinics to improve ease of access for patients.
Nicole agreed, saying she believes that opioids should be taken out of the hands of primary care physicians and into controlled, pain management settings with more pain management clinics offered.
“I feel like I have a right as a human being to have quality of life like everybody else,” she said. “You don’t sit there and tell a diabetic how much insulin they can have.”