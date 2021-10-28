Work is ongoing to come up with a solution to address the issue of vehicles towing uncovered loads that cause trash to be strewn across the highway and roads in Yuba County.
Yuba County District 5 Supervisor Randy Fletcher said uncovered loads leading to trash on roads has been an issue for quite a while. He said a lot of the trash comes from people hauling trash to the Recology’s Marysville dump located on North Levee Road off of Highway 20. People towing don’t realize that the wind can blow items like toys, camping gear, paper products and ice chests onto the road if not properly secured, Fletcher said. He said covering loads with a tarp would help reduce the trash that ends up on the roads. Main artery roads around Highway 20 such as Marysville Road, Loma Rica Road and Spring Valley Road along with the highway itself are areas of concern, according to Fletcher.
A solution currently in the works is a county ordinance that would charge a fee to drivers who arrive at Recology without a tarp covering their load. Fletcher said the goal is not to provide a funding source for Recology, but to fund the cleaning of roadways. He said details still need to be worked out and that the county would be seeking support from the city of Marysville as well. Recology is looking at how other counties implement an uncovered load fee and will come back to the county with what a policy locally would look like.
Recology General Manager Rigo Diaz said Recology is required to conduct 12 clean-ups per year on Highway 20 between Buchanan Street and Plantz Road.
“However, we average one to two clean ups per week, with about 23,000 pounds of litter collected annually in just that stretch,” Diaz said in an email.
Recology currently does not charge a fee to vehicles that enter its transfer station with an untarped load, but Diaz said that practice has become common at most transfer stations. He said Butte County’s untarped load fee is $8.11 and Sacramento County’s is $25.
“We are actively engaged in conversation with Marysville and Yuba County, and the police and CHP, to gauge interest and support for a covered load program and public education campaign,” Diaz said. “If an untarped load fee was implemented, any funds collected would go toward public education and future roadway clean-ups.”
Diaz encouraged anyone traveling to any transfer station to cover their load as it is required by law. He said best practices include putting lighter items below heavier items, firmly covering items with a tarp or netting, securing large and heavy items with straps, and not overloading a truck or trailer.
Browns Valley resident Chris Caporiccio has seen the issue and asked law enforcement about what it can do. He was told law enforcement doesn’t have the time or resources to take on citing everyone with an uncovered load and that the best way to make change would be to hit people’s pocketbooks. He said he’s seen items as large as couches along county roads.
“We just need to be diligent about it I think,” Caporiccio said.