Pacific Gas and Electric Co. began inspecting power lines for some of its customers yesterday, including parts of Yuba County, according to Paul Moreno with PG&E.
At around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, PG&E was given the all clear to begin inspecting power lines for portions of Yuba County. Moreno could not be specific about which areas of Yuba County were being inspected or when all of Yuba County would be given the all-clear.
“We generally work to restore as many customers as quickly as possible, and there are too many variables to say which areas may get power back on first as each circuit needs to be patrolled and we do use multiple crews.” Moreno said via email.
Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown asked for patience from customers in Yuba County who he said will most likely have to wait until sometime today or tomorrow at the earliest before their power is restored.
Brown said it could be multiple days before all customers in California affected by the latest shutoff have their power restored but that it would depend on what PG&E crews find once inspection of power lines begins.
“If damage is found it will need to be repaired before power can be restored, and extensive damage could take longer to repair,” Moreno said.
PG&E was able to work to restore power to approximately 126,000 customers as of Thursday morning thanks to an improvement in the weather in some areas, according to a news release.
However, in Yuba County, around 8,000 customers remained without power on Thursday, according to Brown.
The National Weather Service Sacramento extended the current red flag warning into Friday morning for the Foothills, but it was scheduled to end Thursday at 9 p.m. for the valley, according to Jim Mathews with the NWS.
Mathews said the red flag warning would last until today at 10 a.m. in the Foothills because winds were expected to pick up on Thursday night into Friday in that area while they were expected to die down in the valley by Thursday night.
Moreno said crews would restore power to as many customers as possible during inspections Thursday afternoon and would work on the remaining lines starting this morning and continue through daylight Friday.