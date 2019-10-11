Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said late Thursday night that it had restored power for more than half of the customers affected statewide by the latest shutoff, according to a news release.
In Yuba County, 22 percent of the 8,000 residents who were without power Thursday have had their power restored as of this morning (Friday), according to Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown.
PG&E did not inform the county as to what areas specifically were restored. This morning Brown reached out to different communities to get feedback about who had their power restored and who had not.
Brown received reports that homes in Browns Valley along Marysville Road and Spring Valley Road had been restored as of this morning. However, most of Browns Valley and upper Loma Rica are still without power.
Brown said he is expecting progress today as PG&E crews continue to inspect power lines.
"They seem to be moving quickly now." Brown said.