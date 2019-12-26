The River Valley boys basketball team played its first game in the Hornet Classic hosted by Enterprise High on Thursday. The Falcons lost a back-and-forth game to University Prep in overtime, 57-56.
“I’m proud of my players and the way they battled tonight,” River Valley head coach David Williams said. “They (U-Prep) hit some shots down the stretch and we didn’t, but overall it was a great effort by us,” he added.
Leading the Falcons on Thursday night was Puneet Bains with 21 points. Another notable performance came from Rogelio Solorzano, who tallied 13 points in the loss.
River Valley (4-10) will now await to see who its next opponent is in the Hornet Classic today at 4 p.m. in Enterprise.
Junior Varsity
Marysville 54, El Camino 50
The Indians junior varsity team was able to net a solid victory in its first game of the Roseville Tournament on Thursday, taking down El Camino by a four-point margin.
Charles Ford led the Indians with 11 points, while his teammate Landin Parks provided a spark off the bench tallying 10 points in the win.
Marysville JV (5-3) will play El Camino again on Jan. 3 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.