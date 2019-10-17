The Sutter Huskies volleyball team continued its 2019 success on Thursday night as it took down the Orland Trojans in straight sets: 25-20, 25-16 and 25-10.
The Huskies were led by a number of players, including Sarah Lutz with 11 kills and 11 digs as well as Mikenzi Johnson with two blocks, two aces and 15 kills.
Other notable performances came from the following players: Kayla Nichols with 12 digs, Jaya Bains with 10 assists, Maddie Kunkle with 13 assists, Amber Alexander with 10 digs and Carlie Reische who finished with four kills and one block.
Sutter (24-8, 6-1) will play at Wheatland for a crucial match in the BVL title race on Tuesday.
Bear River 3, Marysville 0
The Indians suffered a three-set loss to Bear River on Thursday after having just played a match the day before. Set scores were 13-25, 22-25 and 17-25.
Despite the loss, the Indians were led by Corrine Matthews with 20 assists and Caroline Matthews with 12 kills and nine digs.
Marysville (14-13, 4-4) will return home on Monday to play Center.
Wheatland 3, Gridley 1
The Pirates took to the road on Thursday in what turned out to be a tough battle against the Bulldogs. In the end however it was all Wheatland as the Pirates won in four sets: 21-25, 25-23, 25-15 and 25-22.
Wheatland was led by Kelly Phillips, who delivered 38 assists; Madison Netto who tallied four kills and four aces and lastly, Riley Brown with four aces, seven digs and two kills.
Wheatland (31-9, 7-1) will host Sutter on Tuesday.
Freshmen football
Sutter 28, Corning 18
The Huskies frosh football program made the trip out to Corning on Thursday night and secured a 28-18 victory against the Cardinals.
Sutter had three touchdowns come by rushes from Wyatt Nelson (10-yard), Brayden Underwood (1-yard) and Dylan Humes (70-yard).
Underwood also threw for a score when he found Brice Stokes for a 20-yard strike.
On defense, the Huskies coaching staff commended the play of McCray Wilder and Kris Mosley.
Sutter (5-2) will play at Las Plumas next week.
Girls Tennis
Sutter 7, Wheatland 2
The Huskies girls tennis team hosted the Pirates on Thursday and came away with a solid league win.
Singles winners for the Huskies were Mateya Gualco (6-4, 6-3), Jade Davis (6-3, 6-2), Sahara Dale (6-3, 6-2) and Blair Ulrich (6-1,6-0).
In doubles, Sutter’s winners were Sarah Short and Gualco (8-2), Davis and Ulrich (8-5) and lastly, Dale and Emma Cucchi (8-5).
The Pirates singles winners were Lauren Steiger (3-6, 6-4, 6-3) and Morgan Brown (6-0, 6-4).
Sutter will now prepare for the league tournament on Thursday.