FELONY ARRESTS
Toriano Smith, 32, of Sacramento, was arrested by the Parole Board at 11:13 a.m. March 30 at the 100 block of Garden Highway, on suspicion of violating parole of a felony. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Rachael Gueyger, 31, of Nice, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:20 p.m. March 30 at the 1500 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, on suspicion of bringing a controlled substance into a jail/prison and taking a vehicle without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.