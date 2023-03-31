FELONY ARRESTS

Shane Gerstner, 38, of the 500 block of East 16th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:05 a.m. March 30 at Queens Avenue and Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail. 

