Shane Gerstner, 38, of the 500 block of East 16th Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12:05 a.m. March 30 at Queens Avenue and Live Oak Boulevard, on suspicion of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Emmanuel Verduzco, 36, of the 1600 block of Tudor Road, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:10 a.m. March 30 at the 1600 block of State Highway 113, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Alex Skaggs, 27, of the 8500 block of Hobbs Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:30 a.m. March 30 at the 700 block of West Onstott and Colusa-Frontage Road, on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Ryan Russell, 26, of the 5200 block of Butte House Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:35 a.m. March 30 at the 700 block of West Onstott and Colusa-Frontage Road, on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jorge Diaz-Flores, 52, of the 600 block of Almond Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 2 p.m. March 30 on Forbes and Cooper Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Edgar Becerra, 36, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:27 a.m. March 31 on South Walton Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.