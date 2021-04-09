FELONY ARRESTS
Justin White, 21, of the 1300 block of Geneva Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:24 p.m. April 8 at Reeves Avenue and Chestnut Street on suspicion of receiving known stolen property, grand theft, and burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Roberto Cuevas Sr., 53, of the 5400 block of Feather River Boulevard, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:29 p.m. April 8 on Feather River Boulevard on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
John A. Ledbetter, 51, of the 1600 block of Brookglen Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Department of Justice at 12:17 p.m. April 8 at his residence on suspicion of possessing an assault weapon, possessing or making a machine gun, and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition and a firearm. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mateusz Sasinski, 40, of Pleasanton, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:30 a.m. April 8 in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Urena, 37, of Reno, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:55 p.m. April 7 near Beale Air Force Base on suspicion of possessing narcotics or a controlled substance, and DUI. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Adrian L. Bradford, 33, of the 1300 block of Orange Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 12:50 a.m. April 9 at Sixth Street and G Street. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Martin O. Hernandez-Cortez, 21, of the 1800 block of Ninth Street, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 6:28 p.m. April 8 at Lindhurst Avenue and Olivehurst Avenue. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hanna D. Defalco, 25, of the 5700 block of Fruitland Road, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:23 a.m. April 8 on Loma Rica Road. She was booked into Yuba County Jail.