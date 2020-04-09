Felony Arrests:
Stephanie K. Manley, 33, of the 1000 block of Jacobs Place, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:56 a.m. April 8 in the 600 block of George Washington Blvd. on suspicion of driving a car without consent. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Russell J. Passeau, 39, of the 4000 block of Evelyn Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:56 a.m. April 8 in the 600 block of George Washington Blvd. on suspicion of driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Tarra N.Joseph, 32, homeless, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:56 a.m. April 8 in the 600 block of George Washington Blvd. on suspicion of driving a car without consent, false personification and bringing a controlled substance into jail. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
David L. Rhodes, 39, of the 5000 block of Riverside Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:56 a.m. April 8 in the 600 block of George Washington Blvd. on suspicion of driving a car without consent. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Daniel Ruiz, 47, of the 9000 block of Q Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:32 a.m. on April 8 in the 1000 block of Colusa Ave. on suspicion of vandalism. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.