FELONY ARRESTS
Darron Garcia, 54, of the 2200 block of Archer Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:31 p.m. on April 9 at Pennington and Larkin Road, on suspicion of willfully threatening to commit a crime resulting in the death or great bodily injury to another person. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Pierce, 31, of the 7600 block of Washington Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:22 p.m. April 9 at his own residence on suspicion of willfully restricting, delaying or obstructing any police officer or emergency medical technician, He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARREST
William Jimerson, 20, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol, at 11:35 p.m. April 9 at SR 99 at 113. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.