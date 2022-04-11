FELONY ARRESTS
Gerardo Flores-Constantino, 35, of the 1100 block of Charlotte Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:20 a.m. April 8 in the 1000 block of Stafford Way in Yuba City on suspicion of vandalism with $400 or more in damages. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Randeep Takhar, 39, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 6:30 p.m. April 8 on Garden Highway at Steward Road on suspicion of brandishing a weapon or firearm, willful discharge of a firearm in a gross negligent manner, attempting to commit criminal threats and failure to post signs by a gun show producer. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Lakhvir Singh, 44, of the 600 block of Calaveras Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:39 p.m. April 10 on Railroad Avenue at Lask Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, committing a felony while released on bail and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Jaswinder Singh, 40, of the 1700 block of Newport Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:28 p.m. April 10 in the 1200 block of Crest Drive in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tara Stancil, 37, of the 300 block of Aylor Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 p.m. April 10 in the 1700 block of Newport Drive on suspicion of grand theft, battery and failure to appear. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dakota S. Scarbrough, 26, of the 1000 block of Smith Road, Grass Valley, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:29 a.m. April 8 on Linda Avenue at N. Beale Road in Linda on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, obstructing, evading and several outstanding warrants. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
April D. Bianchi, 47, of the 1200 block of Pecols Way, Plumas Lake, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:31 p.m. April 8 in the 1200 block of Pecols Way in Plumas Lake on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Jeremy M. Ramos, 45, of Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 2:22 p.m. April 9 in the 30100 block of McCourtney Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, receiving a known stolen vehicle, evading, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Gerardo More, 39, of the 1100 block of Rideout Way, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:38 a.m. April 8 on Reed Avenue west of Walton Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and vandalism. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Kyle Carke, 32l, of the 200 block of Anita Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 7:04 p.m. April 8 in the 200 block of Anita Way in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, petty theft and two counts of failure to appear. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Mickail Mandich, 23, fo the 700 block of Lask Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:50 p.m. April 10 in the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .08 percent or higher and disorderly conduct. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Vanessa V. Hall, 31, of the 4300 block of Evelyn Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:50 a.m. April 8 on McGowen Parkway east of State Route 70 in Olivehurst. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.
Victoria L. Hanley, 68, of the 4600 block of Pacific Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Marysville Police Department at 3 p.m. April 8 in the 500 block of Olive Avenue in Marysville. She was booked into the Yuba County Jail.