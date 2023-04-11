Sheri Bearemiller, 34, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 11:43 p.m. April 10 at Live Oak Boulevard and Queens Avenue, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for transport/sale. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Charles Schuman, 60, of the 1500 block of Bridge Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:30 p.m. April 9 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Patrick Mullen, 57, of the 2700 block of Kristen Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5:47 p.m. April 10 at his own residence. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.