FELONY ARRESTS
Joseph L. Hardy Jr., 36, of the 4300 block of Twain Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 2:06 a.m. April 11 in the 4200 block of North Beale Road on suspicion of obstructing or resisting an executive officer. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Juan Gallaga-Hernandez, 22, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:59 p.m. April 10 in the 1200 block of Melton Drive on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon that was not a firearm. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Donovan Teramano, 29, of the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 12 a.m. April 10 in the 600 block of Colusa Avenue on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Darron Garcia, 54, of the 2200 block of Archer Avenue, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 4:31 p.m. April 9 at Pennington Road and Larkin Road on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Michael Pierce, 31, of the 7600 block of Washington Street, Sutter, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 12:22 p.m. April 9 at his residence on suspicion of willfully restricting, delaying or obstructing any police officer or emergency medical technician. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
David Heredia-Garias, 30, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 7:35 p.m. April 11. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Jaswinder Singh, 20, of the 10000 block of Alta Sierra Drive, Grass Valley, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:18 a.m. April 11 on George Washington Boulevard just south of Best Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Lana Loughmiller, 55, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:53 p.m. April 10 at Garden Highway and Percy Avenue. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Adelaido A. Castro, 49, of the 400 block of Main Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:30 p.m. April 10 on Mathews Lane north of Woodruff Lane. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Isaiah Henry, 21, of the 2700 block of Kristen Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1:52 a.m. April 10 in the 600 block of West Onstott Frontage Road. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
William Jimerson, 20, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 11:35 p.m. April 9 on Highway 99. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.