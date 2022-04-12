FELONY ARRESTS
Nicholas Kevin Nicholson, 40, of Montana, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:30 a.m. April 12 at Dairy Road, east of Forty Mile Road, on suspicion of taking a vehicle without consent and buying or receiving a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Sean Matthews, 36, of Citrus Heights, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:33 p.m. April 11 at Highway 70 at Striplin Road, on suspicion of resisting a police officer and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Santos Castillo, 31, of the 1800 block of Viera Lane, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 8:46 p.m. April 11 at Pennington Road and O Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of receiving known stolen property. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Andrea Anderson, 36, of the 5500 block of Gledhill Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 9:25 p.m. April 11 at Pennington Road and O Street, Live Oak, on suspicion of grand theft auto with specific prior offenses. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Sonia Mendoza Vega, 29, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 3:15 a.m. April 11 at Lincoln and Railroad. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.