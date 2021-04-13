FELONY ARRESTS
Michael Spencer, 47, of the 1000 block of El Dorado Lane, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:41 p.m. April 12 in the 1900 block of Pheasant Drive on suspicion of burglary. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Nicholas Tolleson, 39, of the 6500 block of Hammonton Road, Marysville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 9:36 p.m. April 12 at his residence on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury and threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
DUI ARREST
Jeremy Basi, 19, of the 1600 block of Royo Ranchero Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:34 a.m. April 12 at Highway 99 and Highway 20. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.