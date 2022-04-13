FELONY ARRESTS
Jason Daniel Sampson, 41, of the 5200 block of Lindhurst Avenue, Olivehurst, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 3 a.m. April 13 at Feather River Boulevard and Garden, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Harold Moody III, 31, of the 900 block of Crisp Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:45 a.m. April 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of attempted robbery. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Ricky Martinez, 52, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10 a.m. April 12 at Percy and Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of attempted robbery and burglary in the first degree. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Arthur Gomez, 47, of the 700 block of Orange Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 10:05 a.m. April 12 at the 500 block of Boyd, on suspicion of attempted robbery and burglary in the first degree. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Walter Lende Jr., 21, of the 900 block of N Street, Live Oak, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 1:34 p.m. April 12 at his own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Juan Eleodoro, 28, of Woodland, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:14 p.m. April 12 at Phillips and Smith Road. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.