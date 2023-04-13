Dakota Routh, 27, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 5:20 p.m. April 11 at the 800 block of Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Thomas Robinson, 53, of Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 7:45 p.m. April 11 at State Highway 99 and Franklin Road, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Megan Peterson, 27, of the 200 block of B Street, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 p.m. April 11 at Gray Avenue and Butte House Road, on suspicion of second-degree burglary. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Tania Jimenez, 33, of the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 1 a.m. April 12 at the 1200 block of Casita, Yuba City, on suspicion of second-degree burglary and carjacking. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Teresa Norman, 61, of the 300 block of Ahler Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11:52 a.m. April 12 at Franklin Avenue and Garden Highway, on suspicion of smuggling a controlled substance into a jail/prison. She was booked into the Sutter County Jail.