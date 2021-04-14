FELONY ARRESTS
Kristopher Hawkins, 39, of the 1200 block of Maple Street, Marysville, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Department at 2:20 a.m. April 14 in the 1500 block of Jones Road in Yuba City on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Dontay McConnell, 23, of the 1500 block of Richards Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 4:18 p.m. April 13 at the Best Western Inn in the 800 block of W. Onstott Road in Yuba City on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Caleb Aguilar, 36, of Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:26 a.m. April 13 on Powerline Road south of Riego Road on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving under the influence of drugs and resisting arrest. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Fue Fang, 42, of Sacramento, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 1:36 a.m. April 13 on northbound Highway 99 at Highway 113 on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle, and driving under the influence of drugs. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Scott Potter, 33, of the 1700 block of Brookglen Drive, Olivehurst, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 9:42 p.m. April 13 on Sacramento Avenue west of Highway 99. He was booked into the Sutter County Jail.
Michael T. Terry, 37, of Chico, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 8:58 a.m. April 13 on Highway 70 at Feather River Parkway in Marysville. He was booked into the Yuba County Jail.