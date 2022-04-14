FELONY ARRESTS
Robert Campbell, 27, of Elk Grove, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 10 p.m. April 13 at Happy Lane and Hammonton-Smartville, on suspicion of attempted murder. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Johnathan Robert Welch, 34, of the 1800 block of Hammonton-Smartville, Marysville, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:46 p.m. April 13 at the 1800 block of Hammonton-Smartville, Marysville, on suspicion of unlawfully taking a vehicle without consent and buying or receiving a stolen vehicle. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
James Douglass Dye, 31, of Oroville, was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 12:28 a.m. April 14 at Highway 70 and Offer Road, on suspicion of making criminal threats. He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Mary Sobansky, 39, of the 1200 block of Clark Avenue, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 11 a.m. April 13 at her own residence, on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant involved in a dating relationship. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
DUI ARRESTS
Jose Carlos Gil Jr., 27, of the 1900 block of Sanborn Road, Yuba City, was arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 12:03 a.m. April 14 in Edgewater (Linda). He was booked into Yuba County Jail.
Hernesto Zavala Garcia, 33, of the 1800 block of Adams Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 2:28 a.m. April 13 at Bogue Road and Walton Avenue, Yuba City. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Patrick Triplett, 44, of the 1400 block of Thomas Drive, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 6:31 a.m. April 13 at his own residence. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.