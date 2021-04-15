FELONY ARRESTS
Mahayla Shadwick, 18, of the 2100 block of Rhine Court, Yuba City, was arrested by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 10:04 a.m. April 14 in the 1700 block of Jordan Road on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury. She was booked into Sutter County Jail.
Matthew Gillespie, 40, of the 400 block of Lynn Way, Yuba City, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 9:55 p.m. April 13 in the 600 block of Fippins Avenue on suspicion of threatening to commit a crime. He was booked into Sutter County Jail.